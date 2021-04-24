All that We Know about the NBA Draft 2021

The NBA Draft is an exciting time of the year for many basketball fans who follow the NBA all around the world. NBA is incredibly popular even beyond America. It is said to be even more popular than the NFL. We get to see the most talented basketball players go against each other.

This year in 2021, we will see the 75th edition of the NBA Draft. We will see amateur college basketball players hoping to make it to the top NBA teams. NBA Draft is a way for teams to hire young talent. It happens every year in June. When a team selects a college basketball player, he signs a contract with them and officially becomes a team member.

The tradition in an NBA Draft is that the teams generally take turns choosing these young and talented amateur college basketball players. Each team usually gets to pick one college basketball player, although they can pick more than one in some cases. The much-anticipated NBA Draft of 2021 is going to held on June 29 2021, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

NBA Draft Prospects of 2021

Cade Cunningham

This year, there is a general consensus among experts and fans that we are likely to see Cade Cunningham, the 19-year-old player for Oklahoma State Team, be the first pick for the 2021 NBA Draft. After all, this young man has managed to get Oklahoma into the NCAA Tournament, which is no short feat. He is an incredible scorer and passer. His ball-handling skills are legendary. He is clearly the top NBA material for this year without a shadow of a doubt.

Evan Mobley

Next, we have 19-year-old Evan Mobley from the USC. Not only is he 7 feet tall and likely to touch the ceiling of the stadium, but he has flourished in the college competition. He is an instinctual player. It is likely that we will never see him commit any fouls whatsoever. He is physically and mentally tough and resilient. He understands the game well, and we are sure to see some great basketball playing from Mobley, with NBA pushing him to the limits.

Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga is 19 years old and has remarkable speed and strength. He is one of the best playmakers you will see and clearly champion material. He is smart and creative at being a defender, making him a very attractive pick for the NBA teams.

Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga, the 18-year-old player from NBA G League Ignite, is undoubtedly a very gifted basketball player. This Congolese professional basketball player of the NBA G League is a player to be envied. He is quite a versatile player and knows how to learn from his mistakes. While he still has some room for improvement, he makes for a formidable player.

Jalen Green

Jalen Green, the 19-year-old player who also plays for NBA G League Ignite, is a fascinating player. He is relentless with great potential. Although he has experienced setbacks in the past as concerns his efficiency, he doesn’t let it stop him. Jalen is a great scorer and will be an asset to whichever team picks him.

James Bouknight

Experts are quite certain that James Bouknight of UConn will make the top ten picks for the 2020 NBA Draft. Although this talented 20-year-old player was not to be seen for six weeks due to an elbow injury for which he underwent surgery, he is back in action and focused more than ever. He is incredibly acrobatic in his playing style and a natural player. He is extremely competitive and full of energy, making him an ideal pick.

Why the NBA Draft is So Important

We have seen young college basketball players become incredibly successful and well renowned over many years into their careers through NBA Drafts. We have seen Tim Duncan, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal reach great heights of success.

Basketball players are treated like celebrities as they are charming and full of life. We can also see some of them in movies and television shows. Basketball is quite a cultural phenomenon.

NBA is so popular nowadays that even international players can get picked. Every young basketball player who wants to play in the NBA has to declare or become eligible for the draft. Even if a player is not picked in the draft, he can be signed as an undrafted free agent with a team.