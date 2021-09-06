Are UCLA and USC back? The duo is both making early statements that the Pac 12 matters.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson and UCLA picked up their third win over a ranked opponent during the Chip Kelly era Saturday night. This 38-27 victory over No. 16 LSU in a nationally-televised prime-time game will have more resonance nationally.

“It’s really just been a long time coming for this team. It’s kind of emotional,” linebacker Bo Calvert said. “There’s been some tough times and to just push through that, I’m really proud of our guys.”

The Bruins were 10-21 in Kelly’s first three seasons, but have won their first two games to start a season for the first time since 2017.

Thompson-Robinson led the way. After struggling in last week’s opener against Hawaii, the junior bounced back by completing 9 of 16 passes for 260 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Bruins’ running backs averaged 7.3 yards per carry as junior Zach Charbonnet had his second straight 100-yard game with 117 yards on 11 carries and a TD. Brittain Brown added 78 yards on 14 carries, including a fourth-quarter touchdown.

“If we are running the ball well, we’ll stick with what’s right. But I think that if you look at the play-action passes today, those were huge for us,” Kelly said. “I’m happy with the way Dorian played. I think that he’s going to get better each week, and that is a positive for us.”

One of those play-action passes led to big TD early in the second quarter as Thompson-Robinson connected with Dulcich for a 75-yard score to tie it at 7.

“In big games, big players step up. Even though I didn’t have many opportunities, we had to maximize those that we got,” Thompson-Robinson said.

Charbonnet’s 12-yard run off right end with 9:49 remaining in the second quarter gave UCLA a 14-7 lead that it would not relinquish.

UCLA held LSU to 48 yards rushing and forced a key turnover in the third quarter when Caleb Johnson intercepted Max Johnson’s pass and returned it 34 yards to the LSU 17. Three plays later, Thompson-Robinson connected with Chase Cota for a 14-yard TD to extend the Bruins’ lead to 21-10.

Thompson-Robinson’s 45-yard TD toss to Kyle Phillips extended the lead to 38-20 midway through the fourth quarter.

Johnson was 26 of 46 for 330 with three touchdowns and an interception. Kayshon Boutte finished with nine receptions for 148 yards, including all three scores.

“I think it’s both. UCLA did a good job of just playing the run and being in the right spots, but we got to get it corrected as an offense, and that will be done,” Johnson said.

It is the second straight year LSU has lost its opener. The Tigers had to leave campus last weekend due to Hurricane Ida and spent most of the week practicing in Houston before arriving in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“I felt good about this football team going in. But you look and we had like 50 yards rushing and they had 200-something yards rushing,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “They were all over the quarterback. And they made some big plays and we gave up big plays on defense again, so those are things that are reoccurring. We got to get them fixed.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It is the first time in 13 years a Pac-12 team has defeated a ranked Southeastern Conference squad. Coincidentally, UCLA was the last to do it, when it beat Tennessee in 2008. The Bruins could be ranked for the first time since Sept. 10, 2017, when the AP Top 25 is released on Tuesday.

“You don’t have to write down a ranking for these guys. They know they played really well tonight,” Kelly said. “It’s good to talk about for other people but not us.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

After Boutte’s 3-yard TD opened the scoring early in the second quarter, the Bruins quickly responded on the first play of the ensuing drive with Thompson-Robinson’s 75-yard connection to Dulcich.

Thompson-Robinson rolled right and found an open Dulcich, who caught the ball at the UCLA 40. The junior tight end took an angle toward the sideline, juked Tigers’ defensive back Major Burns at the LSU 37 and then eluded tackle attempts by Derek Stingley Jr. and Damone Clark near the end zone.

It is Dulcich’s third touchdown of 52 yards or more in the past nine games dating back to last season.

SCREEN PLAY

Boutte used an official’s position to his advantage for his second touchdown. The sophomore caught a pass over the middle, was able to elude Jay Shaw when he was incidentally blocked by the official and went 44 yards to get the Tigers within 21-17 in the third quarter.

TAKEAWAYS

LSU: The Tigers look as if their pass defense has still not improved. They have allowed 14 completions of 50 yards or more since the start of last season, which is the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

UCLA: The Bruins drew 68,123 to the Rose Bowl, which was more than double the 32,918 that showed up for last week’s opener against Hawaii.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts McNeese next Saturday in the second meeting between the two schools.

UCLA: Is off next week before it hosts Fresno State on Sept. 18 in its final non-conference game.

USC WINS

Meanwhile 20 miles away at the in LA – USC rolls over Fresno State – Drake London racked up some incredible receiving numbers when Southern California’s offense was on the field.

When San Jose State had the ball, the Trojans’ defense often looked impenetrable.

Yet No. 15 USC’s lead was still stuck in the single digits until a fourth-quarter surge rewarded the Trojans with a suitable margin of season-opening victory.

London caught a career-high 12 passes for 137 yards, Greg Johnson returned a late interception 37 yards for a touchdown and the Trojans pulled away for a 30-7 victory over the Spartans.

USC still hasn’t lost a home opener played in the Coliseum in the 21st century. But until the fourth quarter, this victory was another version of the underwhelming starts that have been common under seventh-year head coach Clay Helton.

The Trojans led the defending Mountain West champions just 13-7 heading into the final period, but the USC defense capped its impressive day with Johnson’s TD return to push the lead to 23-7 with 11:42 to play, followed by a stop of the Spartans on downs near the goal line with 7:20 left.

“We felt like the defense was dominating the whole game, but the score was still close,” USC defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu said. “We just had to keep working.”

They also had to get some help from the offense at the 98-year-old Coliseum, where USC’s fans watched their team for the first time since 2019.

Kedon Slovis passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, with more than half of his completions finding their way to the dominant London. Slovis also hit Tahj Washington with a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first half, but the rest of USC’s passing game struggled until the Trojans’ final surge.

Erik Krommenhoek made a sliding 20-yard TD catch with 2:07 to play for USC, which outscored the Spartans 17-0 in the fourth quarter.

“We just executed when it counted,” Slovis said. “Converting in those big moments counts. I thought the defense played great, too. They really did bail us out at some points.”

Parker Lewis kicked three field goals for USC in the California schools’ first meeting since 2009. USC improved to 5-0 against San Jose State, which hasn’t beaten a ranked team since 2013 and hasn’t beaten a Pac-12 team since 2006.

Nick Starkel passed for 308 yards and Tyler Nevens rushed for a touchdown for the Spartans, who trounced Southern Utah in their season opener last week. San Jose State gave a stiff challenge to the talent-studded Trojans throughout the afternoon.

“It’s not what we learned, (but) what we already understood about ourselves,” San Jose State safety Jay Lenard said. “I expect us as a team, as a defensive unit to bring that fight. That’s just how we are.”

San Jose State managed only one drive longer than 20 yards in the first half, and that one ended in a missed field goal. The Spartans finally scored when Nevens’ 2-yard TD run capped a 74-yard drive midway through the third quarter.

The Trojans got breathing room when Johnson returned an underthrown pass untouched for a score. The three-year starter’s interception was the third of his career and his first since 2019.

STERLING START

A coverage sack on third-and-goal forced USC to kick a short field goal on its opening possession, but linebacker Drake Jackson’s interception of a screen pass then set up the Trojans’ offense for its first TD. When San Jose State jumped offside before a snap, Slovis recognized the opportunity and lobbed a pass to Washington. The transfer receiver from Memphis hauled in the jump ball.

“It’s crazy how you play that so many times in your head, so when it happens, you just go do it,” Washington said of his big catch. “You don’t even think about it because you’ve done it so many times.”

SAFETY PROCEDURES

Calen Bullock became the first freshman to start at safety for USC since Su’a Cravens in 2013. Bullock, who didn’t play high school football last season and enrolled at USC last spring, filled in after Isaiah Pola-Mao went into the COVID-19 protocols.

“My emotions were everywhere, but then I had a good game,” said Bullock, who led the Trojans with eight tackles.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Jose State: The Spartans don’t have USC’s pure talent, but they were reminded they can hang with a five-star-studded program on both sides of the ball.

USC: The Trojans’ defense and running game were solid. Their concerns are in the air, where the receiving depth behind London is suspect: Washington had four catches, fellow transfer Malcolm Epps had one — and no other wide receivers caught a pass.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Final score aside, the Trojans produced yet another edition of their September special for the past decade: An unconvincing victory that tempers the overwrought preseason expectations around this high-profile program and likely pushes it slightly downward in the rankings.

UP NEXT

San Jose State: An off week followed by a trip to Hawaii.

USC: Stanford visits the Coliseum on Saturday night.

