Army vs Navy is a very special game with two very evenly matched teams who will play strong defense.

Get ready for what should resemble a fistfight in the trenches when the Navy Midshipmen close out their season with a head-to-head showdown with the Army Black Knights. Navy covered as 13.5-point favorites in a lopsided victory over Temple a couple weeks ago. Meanwhile, Army dominated in a 31-16 upset on the road at Liberty. Aside from their close run-in with Air Force, the Black Knights have blown through everyone in their path for four straight wins.

Can Navy do it better?

This is a yearly treat of getting to see Navy and Army line up in the trenches to punch one another in the mouth. Both teams know what each other want to do, even though both have different ways and schemes of getting there. It’s time to strap up those chins and adjust those shoulder pads when stepping to the line of scrimmage in this one.

The Midshipmen already pulled off one upset after pounding Temple for 218 rushing yards.

They might not have as easy of a time as moving the ball against an Army team boasting the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the country. This Black Knights team can take it just as much as they can dish it out, but more importantly, they have the personnel up front to stop it with teams averaging only 103.6 rushing yards per game against them.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai will obviously be looking to use his legs more than his arm, but it might behoove this Navy team to take at least a shot or two downfield. Wideout Chance Warren hauled in three passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns against Temple.

But can Navy’s defense get off the field on third downs?

That’s the biggest question entering this game. Given the run-heavy approach taken by these two teams, time of possession will be everything in this matchup. A good way for the Midshipmen to end up on the losing end is failing to stop long, sustained drives that turn into points for Army.

Army needs to sap out all hope

A little bit of hope leaves the field for the opposing team every time Army converts a third down. It happens often with the team sitting at 48.6 conversion percentage heading into Saturday’s game against a Navy team handcuffed to their run game as well.

The Black Knights came in as 2.5-point dogs on the road against Liberty, but they were 50 percent on third downs and ate up most of the clock. A sense of helplessness starts to set in when teams can’t stop them from moving the chains. That’s the very feeling they need to impose on the Midshipmen on Saturday.

No, Navy isn’t a pushover against the rushing attack, but they haven’t been nearly as effective in stopping it as Army. Of course, that could all be a schedule issue as well. In their last five games, Navy faced a top-10 team in Notre Dame after taking on a Cincinnati team headed to the College Football Playoffs to face Alabama.

But none of that changes the fact that Army is the more talented team.

Quarterback Christian Anderson is going to be a headache to defend on the ground or even through the air. Don’t sleep on his ability to sling a few passes around the field. If Army has it their way, it’ll be an offensive soiree for Anderson and running back Tyrell Robinson against Navy.

Any team capable of rushing for 179 yards against Wisconsin is one that should be respected on the ground. Army wasn’t able to beat the Badgers, but they gave them all they could handle in a 20-14 loss. They had to scratch and claw their way for every single yard, but their run game worked against the No. 1-ranked run defense in the country.

If the Badgers couldn’t stop them, the Midshipmen can forget about it on Saturday. Navy isn’t giving up many touchdowns on the ground, but they’re going to give up first downs in this game. That’ll be what ultimately ruins it for them. Army will constantly move the chains and slowly work their way up and down the field with precious time ticking off the clock.

I trust the Black Knights’ defense to hold up better than Navy’s in this game. They’ve done a better job of defending the run this season. The senior quarterback Christian Anderson is also capable of doing more at this point in his career than sophomore Tai Lavatai.

This one will look as ugly as an Army and Navy game should look with the Black Knights covering and getting the win.

Prediction: Army Black Knights (-7.5)

