BayMade Valdes-Scantling & Reiter Claim Bulls 15th Super Bowl Title With Chiefs Victory

Former USF wide receiver becomes first Bull to score in Super Bowl, Reiter earns USF record third Super Bowl title in Chiefs victory over 49ers

TAMPA, FEB. 12, 2024 – BayMade Bulls Marquez Valdes-Scantling (St. Petersburg) and Austin Reiter (Bradenton) celebrated back-to-back Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in Las Vegas as the Chiefs downed the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22.

Valdez-Scantling (2016-17), a wide receiver who owned USF’s single season receiving yards record (879) until Sean Atkins broke it this season, caught a big 16-yard touchdown pass that gave the Chiefs their first lead in the third quarter. He became the first Bull to score in the Super Bowl before finishing with three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling started 13 games on the year (playing in 20) and made 29 catches for 443 yards and two touchdowns.

Reiter (2011-14), a former Chiefs starter and current reserve center, made his USF program-record fourth appearance on a Super Bowl team with the Chiefs (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023) and won his USF record third Super Bowl Championship (2019, 2022, 2023).

Valdes-Scantling, who also won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season, joined Reiter and Jason Pierre-Paul (2012 N.Y. Giants, 2020 Tampa Bay) as the third Bull to win multiple Super Bowls. The victory by Reiter and Valdes-Scantling brings USF’s number of Super Bowl titles won to 15 by 11 different players.

For the 11th time in the last 13 Super Bowls, a USF player was a member of a team playing in the NFL’s Big Game. The Bulls have had a total of 15 players on Super Bowl teams, making 22 total appearances. Impressive numbers, considering USF just completed its 27th season playing football.

BULLS IN THE SUPER BOWL

SEASON PLAYED PLAYER POS TEAM SCORE

2023 LVIII Austin Reiter* OL Kansas City Chiefs W, 25-22

2023 LVIII Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Kansas City Chiefs W, 25-22

2022 LVII Austin Reiter OL Kansas City Chiefs W, 38-35

2022 LVII Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Kansas City Chiefs W, 38-35

2021 LVI Mitchell Wilcox TE Cincinnati Bengals L, 23-20

2020 LV Jason Pierre-Paul DE Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 31-9

2020 LV Austin Reiter OL Kansas City Chiefs L, 31-9

2019 LIV Austin Reiter OL Kansas City Chiefs W, 31-20

2019 LIV Kofi Amichia* OL San Francisco 49ers L, 31-20

2017 LII Eric Lee DE New England Patriots L,41-33

2016 XLX Kayvon Webster DB Denver Broncos W, 24-10

2015 XLIX B.J. Daniels* QB Seattle Seahawks L, 28-24

2014 XLVIII Kayvon Webster DB Denver Broncos L, 43-8

2014 XLVIII B.J. Daniels* QB Seattle Seahawks W, 43-8

2012 XLVI Jason Pierre-Paul DE New York Giants W, 21-17

2012 XLVI Jacquian Williams LB New York Giants W, 21-17

2011 XLV Sampson Genus* C Green Bay Packers W, 31-25

2008 XLII Kawika Mitchell LB New York Giants W, 17-14

2005 XXXIX J.R. Reed DB Philadelphia Eagles L, 24-21

2003 XXXVII Ryan Benjamin LS Tampa Bay Buccaneers W, 48-21

2002 XXXVI Kenyatta Jones OL New England Patriots W, 20-17

2002 XXXVI Scott McCready* WR New England Patriots W, 20-17

* practice squad

TOTALS: 15 players, 22 total appearances, 11 Super Bowl Champions, 3 two-time Champions

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battie, and had 32 first-team all-conference selections. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and has made 10 bowl game appearances (going 6-4 in those games), posting a program-record six straight appearances from 2005-2010 and most recently making four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016 while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached as high as No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.

