Boise State welcomes Central Florida to “The Smurf Turf.”

UCF (1-0) at Boise State (0-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: UCF by 3½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCF leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two of the top Group of Five programs in the recent history of college football meet with a new context. UCF is now part of the Power Five as a new member of the Big 12. It looked the part of a power program with an impressive 56-6 drubbing of Kent State in its opener led by an offense that rolled up more than 700 yards and had 32 first downs. Boise State had a rough go in its opener, falling 56-19 at No. 8 Washington. The Broncos pass defense was picked apart and Boise State allowed its most points in a non-overtime game since giving up 63 to Louisiana Tech in 1998.

KEY MATCHUP

Can Boise State make defensive adjustments and slow down another high-powered offense? The Broncos were completely exposed defensively at Washington and now get the task of trying to slow a UCF offense that got 389 yards on the ground in the win over Kent State and added another 334 through the air. Boise State had one of the better defenses in the country last season, but facing Washington and UCF to open the season is a massive challenge.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCF: QB John Rhys Plumlee had quite the start to his final season for the Knights. Plumlee threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 90 yards and a TD in the win over Kent State. It was the third time in his two seasons at UCF that Plumlee threw for at least 280 yards and rushed for at least 90 yards in a game. He did throw two interceptions.

Boise State: RB Ashton Jeanty. While most of Boise State’s opener was a disappointment, Jeanty had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown, and another 44 yards rushing. Jeanty was a bright spot on a day the production from the offensive backfield was a disappointment for the Broncos.

FACTS & FIGURES

Only other meeting came in the 2021 season opener, won by UCF 36-31 in Orlando. … UCF will play just its 10th game west of the Continental Divide in school history. The Knights are 1-8 in the previous nine. … UCF is the third Big 12 team to play the Broncos in Boise, joining Iowa State (2002) and Oklahoma State (2021). … Boise State has won 21 straight home openers, including wins over Oregon, Washington and Oregon State during that time. Boise State’s last loss in a home opener came in 2001 against Washington State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll by Taboola You May Like