Buccaneers have a solid draft getting the depth they need and maybe the QB of the future in Kyle Trask.

The defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kept the majority of the roster led by Tom Brady in place to defend their title. So, they went into this years draft with the ability to choose players for depth and not need.

So, how did they do?

Well here is how Chad Reuter who has covered the NFL draft since 2000 graded them. He was hired by NFLDraftScout.com as a senior analyst in 2007, and continued in that role when NFLDraftScout and CBSSports.com formed their partnership for the 2009 draft. He joined NFL Network and NFL.com in December 2011 as a senior researcher, assisting in the production of the East-West Shrine Game, Senior Bowl, Scouting Combine, and NFL Draft.

He gave the Bucs an overall A- and here is how he came to that grade.

Draft picks

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Day 3 grade: A

Analysis: Tryon’s versatility fits quite well in the Buccaneers’ scheme, as he can play the five-technique or stand up as a powerful rush linebacker. The team really needed to get younger there, with Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston, and Jason Pierre-Paul all potentially free agents after the season. Trask could be a Nick Foles-type starter down the line, but was probably picked one round earlier than his skill set called for. Hainsey brings versatility and toughness to a Tampa line in need of depth.

I was afraid teams would overlook Darden because of his size (5-8, 174), but he was a draft crush for me because of his juice and toughness after the catch. Britt is a leader with great football IQ, and he will serve as a nice backup to the Bucs’ veterans. GM Jason Licht finished off the draft with solid selections in versatile defensive back Wilcox and high-motor linebacker/special teamer Stuard.

Kyle Trask was the quarterback that the Buccaneers brain trust wanted and they like the fact that he can learn from Tom Brady will be just what he needs to become Tampa Bay’s future signal caller. Here is what it was like when he found out about his new team.

The Bucs will be ready to defend their Super Bowl title and so it will be sometime before we know if this draft was a good one or not. But for now the team is pleased with the players the picked and in time we will see if they were right.