Bucs add defense in the first round with University of Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the last pick of the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they used it to set the edge.

The Buccaneers, picking 32nd after winning Super Bowl LV in February, selected University of Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon to join a defense that dominated in the postseason and is returning all of its key players. Tryon opted out of the 2020 NCAA season amid the pandemic but had 8.0 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss for the Huskies in 2019, earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors.

Tampa Bay is famously returning all of its starters and virtually every major contributor from its 2020 championship team, which put the organization in a good position to stick with its board and pick the best available player. General Manager Jason Licht says the Buccaneers have the luxury of taking their time with Tryon in terms of defining his role in the defense.

“He’s a very fluid athlete,” said Licht. “He’s got very good feet. He’s got good lateral quickness. He plays with tremendous effort, which raises his game speed in my opinion because he never gives up. We just thought his workouts really jumped off the tape, just the way he can move his feet, move laterally and play with balance in his drops. He’s going to be a very versatile guy for us.”