Bulls and Gators open up the NCAA D-1 Baseball tournament in Gainesville. Miami and FSU round out the state teams in the field.

The 2021 NCAA Men’s College Baseball tournament starts this week and there will be four Florida schools in the field with three of them playing in Gainesville. The Florida Gators will open the tournament facing the South Florida Bulls and then it will be the Miami Hurricanes and South Alabama.

The Florida State Seminoles will play Southern Miss in the nightcap as Ole Miss gets things started facing Southeast Missouri State. The goal is advance to the College World Series but that is a a long way away from the action that starts this week.

Gainesville Regional

#1 Florida (38-20) vs. #4 South Florida (28-27)

#2 Miami (Fla.) (32-19) vs. #3 South Alabama (33-20)

Oxford Regional

#1 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. #4 Southeast Missouri State (30-20)

#2 Southern Miss (37-19) vs. #3 Florida State (30-22)

Regional play gets underway on Friday, June 4. Now here are the matchups for all 16 regionals (each region is seeded one through four).

Austin Regional

#1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28)

#2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3)

Columbia Regional

#1 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. #4 Jacksonville (16-32)

#2 South Carolina (33-21) vs. #3 Virginia (29-23)

Eugene Regional

#1 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Connecticut State (28-13)

#2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22)

Fayetteville Regional

#1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. #4 NJIT (26-22)

#2 Nebraska (31-12) vs. #3 Northeastern (36-10)

Fort Worth Regional

#1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28)

#2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 Dallas Baptist (37-15

Greenville Regional

#1 East Carolina (41-15) vs. #4 Norfolk State (25-26)

#2 Charlotte (39-19) vs. #3 Maryland (28-16)

Knoxville Regional

#1 Tennessee (45-16) vs. #4 Wright State (35-11)

#2 Duke (32-20) vs. #3 Liberty (39-14)

Lubbock Regional

#1 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. #4 Army (28-23)

#2 UCLA (35-18) vs. #3 North Carolina (27-25)

Nashville Regional

#1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. #4 Presbyterian (22-21)

#2 Georgia Tech (29-23) vs. #3 Indiana State (30-19)

Ruston Regional

#1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16)

#2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24)

South Bend Regional

#1 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. #4 Central Michigan (40-16)

#2 UConn (33-17) vs. #3 Michigan (27-17)

Stanford Regional

#1 Stanford (33-14) vs. #4 North Dakota State (41-17)

#2 UC Irvine (40-16) vs. #3 Nevada (25-18)

Starkville Regional

#1 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. #4 Samford (35-22)

#2 VCU (37-14) vs. #3 Campbell (35-16)

Tucson Regional

#1 Arizona (40-15) vs. #4 Grand Canyon (39-19-1)

#2 Oklahoma State (35-17-1) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (39-18)

And here’s a link to NCAA.com’s bracket, which includes region vs. region pairings for the super regionals.