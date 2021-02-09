CBS Super Bowl numbers are the best in 18 years and streaming sets an all time record.

CBS Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LV, which featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ lopsided victory (31-9) over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 (6:38-10:17 PM, ET), posted a Total Audience Delivery of 96.4 million viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.

Despite a 22-point margin of victory – the second-largest for a Super Bowl in the past 18 years – viewers consumed Super Bowl LV across multiple platforms, including record numbers on digital.

Super Bowl LV was the most live-streamed NFL game ever. The average minute audience of 5.7 million viewers was the highest average minute audience for any NFL game and was up +65% vs. last year’s Super Bowl. Super Bowl LV also became the first NFL game in history to deliver more than one billion total streaming minutes.

Super Bowl Sunday delivered a record-breaking day on CBS All Access in terms of new subscriber sign-ups, unique devices, streams and time spent.

Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 HH rating, the highest rating ever for a Super Bowl in that market, up +8% vs. the Chiefs’ victory last year. Boston tuned in to watch former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, ranking second with a 57.6 HH rating, the second-best rating ever for a Super Bowl in that market, surpassing all but one of the Patriots’ Super Bowls (2015). Tampa was third with a 52.3 HH rating, the second-best rating for a Super Bowl in that market (2003).

CBS Sports social media accounts saw tremendous engagement growth on Super Bowl Sunday, driving an increase of +31% over 2019 when CBS last had the game (Super Bowl LIII).

Super Bowl LV generated more than 127 billion potential impressions on social media on Sunday.

The live stream was available unauthenticated on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app across devices, ESPN Deportes digital properties across devices, NFL digital properties across devices, and on mobile via Buccaneers, Chiefs, Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. The game also was available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service and for authenticated users on CBS digital properties.