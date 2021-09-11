Central Florida accepts an invitation to join the Big 12 conference. They will join BYU, Cincinnati, and Houston as new members

At 6:30 pm tonight, the University of Central Florida will play Bethune-Cookman but that is not the big story here in Orlando. The big story is now the Knights are moving up to a Power 5 status conference.

Friday the University of Central Florida, got the invitation to join the Big 12 and move up to a Power 5 conference where they can play for a national championship while getting a boost in the revenue department as well. The expansion move by the Big 12 came after their big-name teams Texas and Oklahoma left the conference to join the SEC.

The Knights will be joined in the conference by fellow AAC teams Cincinnati and Houston while independent BYU will also be entering the Big 12 as a full member.

The three American schools are obligated to provide two years of notice to leave the conference and a $10 million exit fee. But a host of reports say the schools will play in the Big 12 in 2023. That would require paying a negotiated exit fee. Connecticut did that to leave the league earlier for the Big East.

BYU has to deal with already scheduled games, but it could join the Big 12 earlier than 2023.

While this is good news for Central Florida there is still a chance the Big 12 could lose that Power 5 status.

CBS Sports reports –

College athletics is waiting for the SEC to say out loud it won’t expand beyond 16. The league has done enough damage to the Big 12. Regardless, the question becomes whether a league without Texas and Oklahoma to define it can remain big time.

“I’m confident the Big 12 is going to retain Power Five status,” said Chuck Neinas, the league’s commissioner from 1971-80 who served it again in an interim role from 2011-12. “Will [Greg] Sankey say no?”

Neinas was being facetious suggesting the SEC commissioner owes the Big 12 an alignment favor. But he is not far off the mark. The reconstituted Big 12 would be the lowest-resourced Power Five conference. It would have fewer brands and major metro markets than any of the other four.

Better to be on the right side of the line that defines haves vs. have nots in college athletics. The retention of the Big 12 in the Power Five model would give it 69 major-conference schools with 61 so-called Group of Five schools below that line.

It would be the first time since at least the beginning of the College Football Playoff in 2014 where there was a majority of teams at the top level.

Because of that, the Big 12’s future could be a simple case of kill or be killed. The SEC targeted the two schools that essentially made it a desirable conference to the networks. Now, the Big 12 faces raiding the lower-resourced American Athletic Conference to get bigger. There is little choice to keep the Big 12 in the Power Five.

“[Commissioner] Bob Bowlsby has enough clout to make it stay as it is,” one Power Five athletic director said.

But why should the Big 12 be grandfathered into a Power Five designation? The answer to that tops the list of implications of the Big 12’s expansion.

Meanwhile, we have this from American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco who issued the following statement on today’s announcement by the Big 12 Conference.

Today’s news confirms what we have said all along regarding our status as a power conference. The irony that three of our schools are being asked to take the place of the two marquee schools which are leaving the Big 12 is not lost on us. Our conference was targeted for exceeding expectations in a system that wasn’t designed to accommodate our success.

All three of these institutions have enjoyed unprecedented success as members of The American, as have our remaining schools. Many of our schools have achieved competitive success similar to the departing schools. We have every expectation that the three departing schools will abide by the conference bylaws to ensure an amicable and orderly transition. We wish them continued success in the future.

Our remaining schools are unwavering in their commitment to competing and succeeding at the highest level and we will not allow external factors to put a ceiling on our potential. We remain unified and resolute and will consider all of our options as we move The American into our second decade and beyond.

