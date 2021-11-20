Central Florida celebrates Homecoming with a game against an old Big East foe UConn.

By David Marotta

The UCF Knights from the AAC will host the UConn Huskies, an FBS Independent, on Saturday. UCF is 6-4 overall on the season but just 3-7 against the spread. UConn is 1-9 overall but a respectable 5-5 against the spread. Both teams are coming off a loss. Last week, the Knights fell to SMU Mustangs 55-28 as a 21-point road underdog, snapping their three-game winning streak. UConn is on a two-game losing streak, falling 44-13 to Middle Tennesse State on October 22 as a 13.5-point dog and 44-7 as a 41-point road underdog to Clemson last Saturday.

UCF can secure another winning season with a win Saturday

According to Vegas Insider, the UCK Knights came into the season with a projected over/under win total of 9.5. With only two regular-season games remaining and a potential bowl game, the Knights won’t be able to exceed their preseason expectations. Still, a win over UConn on Saturday will guarantee the program its fourth straight winning season.

After starting the season 2-0, the Knights hit a tough patch when it dropped three out of four games, with the losses coming to Louisville, Navy, and then No. 3 ranked Cincinnati. After the loss to the Bearcats, the Knight rolled off three straight wins taking down Memphis 24-7, Temple 49-7, and Tulane 14-10, before being humbled by SMU last Saturday.

UCF has been balanced on both sides of the ball. The Knights are 43rd in the nation averaging 32 ppg, and 68th picking up 398.2 yards per game of total offense, with 216.7 coming through the air and 181.5 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Mikey Kenne has led the team since the team’s original starter Dillion Gabriel was injured in the third game against Louisville. In eight games, Keene, a 5’11 freshman, has thrown for 1,263 yards with 13 TDs and 6 INTS.

Defensively the Knights are 65th in the country, allowing 380.9 yards per game, 216.4 through the air, and 164.5 on the ground. They are allowing 27.2 ppg, which is 75th in the FBS.

Help is on the way..next season

The UConn football program hasn’t had much to cheer about in recent years. The team went 3-9 in 2016 and 2017, 1-11 in 2018, and 2-10 in 2019, before canceling the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, the Huskies are currently rated as the worst team in the nation according to CBS Sports, and the No. 3 worst team in the ESPN Bottom 10, which refers to the Huskies as “U-Can’t.” UConn won its only game on October 16, when they escaped with a 21-15 win over Yale from the Ivy League.

To be the worst FBS team in the country, you have to be inadequate in many areas, which is the case for UConn. The offense is 128th racking up just 263.4 total yards per game, and 126th, scoring 15.3 ppg. They are 110th in total defense, allowing 441.9 yards per game, and 121st allowing 36.8 ppg. The UConn football program hasn’t had much to cheer about in recent years. The team went 3-9 in 2016 and 2017, 1-11 in 2018, and 2-10 in 2019, before canceling the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As horrific as the past six years have been, there is a reason for optimism in Connecticut. Last week, Jim Mora, a former NFL head coach who most recently compiled a 46-30 record with the UCLA Bruins from 2012-2017, was announced as the next head coach at UConn. Interim head coach Lou Spanos will finish the rest of this season.

The UCF Knights have not been as dominant as in the past three seasons, but they are superior to UConn on both sides of the ball. Although the Knights have not performed well against the spread this season, they have only been a favorite by more than two touchdowns once this season when they rocked Bethune-Cookman 63-14. UCF also had a 49-7 win over Temple in late October, where they displayed how dominated they can be. The Jim Mora news is good for UConn’s future, but the Huskies are a mess right now, and everything about their resume is unimpressive, including consecutive losses by more than 30 points. I like the Knights to cover the big number here.

Prediction: UCF Knights -30.5

