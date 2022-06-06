College Baseball: Florida beats Central Michigan to stay alive while FSU falls to UCLA and are eliminated.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit two home runs and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to help Florida beat Central Michigan 6-5 Sunday to stay alive at the Gainesville Regional.

The Gators (40-23) play Oklahoma later in the day. A win by Florida would force a Monday finale.

Langford and Sterlin Thompson drew back-to-back walks to open the ninth inning and BT Riopelle’s sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position before Langford scored on a sac fly by Ty Evans to give Florida a 6-5 lead.

Ryan Slater (6-3) pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for Florida.

Langford hit solo shots in the third and fourth innings and Josh Rivera scored when he came home on a double-steal to give the Gators a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Robby Morgan led off the bottom of the inning with a homer for Central Michigan (43-18) and an RBI single by Danny Wuestenfeld sparked a four-run sixth that pulled the Broncos even at 5-all.

Rivera went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Carson Yates homered leading off the top of the ninth to give UCLA a 2-1 win over Florida State on Sunday in an elimination game in the Auburn Regional.

Kyle Karros, who had three hits, tied the game for the Bruins with a home run in the seventh and Alonzo Tredwell (4-1) struck out three in two innings of one-hit relief for the win.

UCLA (40-23) faces host Auburn, the overall No. 14 seed, needs two wins to win the regional title.

Jaime Ferrer’s home run in the sixth was all the offensive the Seminoles (34-25) could muster against four UCLA pitchers.

Bruins’ starter Kelly Austin went six innings, allowing six hits with six strikeouts. Jake Saum, who gave up the only walk, and Luke Jewett combined for the seventh inning, before Tredwell came on.