College Baseball Top 25: Florida and Florida State lead they way for Sunshine State teams.

The Gators and the Seminoles are where they normally are this time of year and that is firmly placed in the Top 25 in College Baseball NCAA Rankings. Florida is locked down at the No. 5 spot and FSU is at the moment at No.21.

1 LSU 15-1 1 2 Tennessee 14-3 3 3 Ole Miss 14-2 4 4 Wake Forest 15-2 5 5 Florida 15-3 6 6 Vanderbilt 12-5 7 7 Arkansas 13-2 8 8 Louisville 14-1 9 9 Stanford 10-5 2 10 East Carolina 12-3 12 11 TCU 9-6 10 12 Oklahoma State 14-3 13 13 UCLA 12-3 16 14 Virginia 14-1 17 15 Texas A&M 12-4 15 16 South Carolina 16-1 20 17 Virginia Tech 12-4 11 18 North Carolina 12-5 14 19 Campbell 12-2 24 20 FGCU 14-3 NR 21 Florida State 11-4 21 22 Texas Tech 14-3 NR 23 NC State 14-2 19 24 Alabama 15-2 18 25 Southern Miss 10-5 22