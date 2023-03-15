College Baseball Top 25: Florida and Florida State lead they way for Sunshine State teams.

Sports Talk Florida
The Gators and the Seminoles are where they normally are this time of year and that is firmly placed in the Top 25 in College Baseball NCAA Rankings. Florida is locked down at the No. 5 spot and FSU is at the moment at No.21.

1LSU15-11
2Tennessee14-33
3Ole Miss14-24
4Wake Forest15-25
5Florida15-36
6Vanderbilt12-57
7Arkansas13-28
8Louisville14-19
9Stanford10-52
10East Carolina12-312
11TCU9-610
12Oklahoma State14-313
13UCLA12-316
14Virginia14-117
15Texas A&M12-415
16South Carolina16-120
17Virginia Tech12-411
18North Carolina12-514
19Campbell12-224
20FGCU14-3NR
21Florida State11-421
22Texas Tech14-3NR
23NC State14-219
24Alabama15-218
25Southern Miss10-522