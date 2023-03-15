College Baseball Top 25: Florida and Florida State lead they way for Sunshine State teams.

The Gators and the Seminoles are where they normally are this time of year and that is firmly placed in the Top 25 in College Baseball NCAA Rankings. Florida is locked down at the No. 5 spot and FSU is at the moment at No.21.
|1
|LSU
|15-1
|1
|2
|Tennessee
|14-3
|3
|3
|Ole Miss
|14-2
|4
|4
|Wake Forest
|15-2
|5
|5
|Florida
|15-3
|6
|6
|Vanderbilt
|12-5
|7
|7
|Arkansas
|13-2
|8
|8
|Louisville
|14-1
|9
|9
|Stanford
|10-5
|2
|10
|East Carolina
|12-3
|12
|11
|TCU
|9-6
|10
|12
|Oklahoma State
|14-3
|13
|13
|UCLA
|12-3
|16
|14
|Virginia
|14-1
|17
|15
|Texas A&M
|12-4
|15
|16
|South Carolina
|16-1
|20
|17
|Virginia Tech
|12-4
|11
|18
|North Carolina
|12-5
|14
|19
|Campbell
|12-2
|24
|20
|FGCU
|14-3
|NR
|21
|Florida State
|11-4
|21
|22
|Texas Tech
|14-3
|NR
|23
|NC State
|14-2
|19
|24
|Alabama
|15-2
|18
|25
|Southern Miss
|10-5
|22