College Football Friday: Central Florida faces a big road challenge against Louisville on ESPN

BY: DRAFTKINGS

The third meeting in the history of these programs sees the (2-0) UCF Golden Knights face off against the (1-1) Louisville Cardinals in Louisville, KY on Friday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

UCF enters this one with a 2-0 record after beating Boise State in Week 1 and trouncing Bethune-Cookman in Week 2. The highlight of their most recent game was senior running back, Isaiah Bowser and his four-touchdown performance. UCF was up 35-7 at the half and went on to win 63-14. UCF, who recently got approved to join the Big-12, takes on an ACC opponent on Friday Night.

After a Labor Day loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Cardinals got into the win column against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past weekend. While a win is a win, the Cardinals’ offense still left something to be desired as they only scored three touchdowns in this one. The defense and special teams looked great, though, as they held the Colonels to only three points, had two interceptions and had a Braden Smith had a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Central Florida -8

Total: 64

