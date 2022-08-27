College Football Weekend: A full day of football starts early today.

It's never too early to prepare for the next college football season. After Georgia won last year's College Football Playoff title in thrilling fashion, the 2022 season looks to pick up where it left off with exciting action.

You can find information on when the 2022 college football season starts here. This story will be updated if games and times are changed.

When does the 2022 college football season start?

NCAA.COM -The 2022 season is set to begin on Saturday, Aug. 27 in this year’s “Week Zero.” Most of the nation in the FBS will start their seasons the following week.

Here are some of the games currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Week Zero:

The following week begins Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, with most of the games set for Saturday, Sept. 3 during Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season-opening matchups.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sunday, Sept. 4

Monday, Sept. 5

College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl games schedule

The 2022 season is the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year’s Six games are also included:

  • Orange Bowl: 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
  • Sugar Bowl: 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
  • Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinals): 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
  • Peach Bowl (CFP semifinals): 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
  • Cotton Bowl: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
  • Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
  • CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 (in Los Angeles, California)

The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2021-2022 season. Here’s a complete history of the CFP title game.

YEAR
(GAME DATE)		GAMELOCATION
2015No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20Arlington, Texas
2016No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40Glendale, Arizona
2017No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31Tampa, Florida
2018No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23Atlanta, Georgia
2019No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16Santa Clara, California
2020No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25New Orleans, Louisiana
2021No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24Miami Gardens, Florida
2022No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18Indianapolis, Indiana

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2022-23: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California) – Jan. 9

  • Semifinal sites: Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)

2023-24: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) – Jan. 8

  • Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)

2024-25: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) – Jan. 6

  • Semifinal sites: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl (Dec. 28)

2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – Jan. 5

  • Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)

