College Football Weekend: A full day of football starts early today.

t’s never too early to prepare for the next college football season. After Georgia won last year’s College Football Playoff title in thrilling fashion, the 2022 season looks to pick up where it left off with exciting action.
You can find information on when the 2022 college football season starts here. This story will be updated if games and times are changed.
When does the 2022 college football season start?
NCAA.COM -The 2022 season is set to begin on Saturday, Aug. 27 in this year’s “Week Zero.” Most of the nation in the FBS will start their seasons the following week.
Here are some of the games currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Week Zero:
- Nevada at New Mexico State | 10 pm ET on ESPN2
- Austin Peay at Western Kentucky | 12 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
- Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland) | 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX
- FCS Kickoff Classic: Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin (Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama) | 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Idaho State at UNLV | 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
- Wyoming at Illinois | 4 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
- UConn at Utah State | 4 p.m. ET on FS1
- Duquesne at Florida State | 5 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State vs. Howard (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Morehead State at Mercer | 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Charlotte at FAU | 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
- Florida A&M at North Carolina | 8:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- North Texas at UTEP | 9 p.m. ET on Stadium
- Vanderbilt at Hawaii | 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
The following week begins Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, with most of the games set for Saturday, Sept. 3 during Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season-opening matchups.
Thursday, Sept. 1
- West Virginia at Pittsburgh | 7 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 3
- Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game: Oregon vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Cincinnati at Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Utah at Florida | 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Duke’s Mayo Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Notre Dame at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Sunday, Sept. 4
- Orange Blossom Classic: Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida) | 3 p.m. on ESPN2
- Louisiana Kickoff: Florida State vs. LSU (Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana) | 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Monday, Sept. 5
- Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 8 p.m. on ESPN
College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl games schedule
The 2022 season is the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff.
Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year’s Six games are also included:
- Orange Bowl: 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
- Sugar Bowl: 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinals): 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- Peach Bowl (CFP semifinals): 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- Cotton Bowl: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
- Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
- CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 (in Los Angeles, California)
The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.
Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2021-2022 season. Here’s a complete history of the CFP title game.
|YEAR
(GAME DATE)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
Future CFP national championship locations and dates
2022-23: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California) – Jan. 9
- Semifinal sites: Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)
2023-24: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) – Jan. 8
- Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)
2024-25: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) – Jan. 6
- Semifinal sites: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl (Dec. 28)
2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – Jan. 5
- Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)
