D-II College World Series: TThe Spartans have to beat Central Missouri twice today to advance with game 1 starting at 11 a.m.

Two spots in the championship series are on the line. By the end of the day, we’ll know which teams will compete for the national title on Saturday.

The semifinals of the 2021 DII baseball championship continue today. Yesterday’s game between No. 1 seed Central Missouri and No. 5 seed Tampa was postponed due to inclement weather.

This is a double-elimination bracket, and the Mules haven’t lost in Cary. The Spartans will need to win the first game to force a winner-take-all second game. That would be played later this afternoon.

In the other semifinal, No. 6 seed Wingate upset No. 3 seed Angelo State in walk-off fashion. The Bulldogs and Rams will meet once again to decide who will move on to the championship series.