D-II World Series: Spartans lose to Central Missouri. Now UT needs to win Wednesday against Northwest Nazarene to stay alive.

A red hot Central Missouri kept rolling in in the NCAA Division II World Series at Cary, North Carolina, Monday evening, beating Tampa 8-4. The victory moves top-seeded Central Missouri (45-6) into a national semifinals game Thursday against the winner of a Wednesday loser-out matchup between Tampa and Northwest Nazarene of Idaho.

Tampa (21-5) is the tournament’s fifth seed, Northwest Nazarene (35-9) the eighth. Central Missouri has now defeated both to start this World Series. The Mules beat Northwest Nazarene 9-3 to open the tournament on Saturday.

Thursday’s game starts at 6 p.m. Tampa time