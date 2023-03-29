Draft Profile: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

By Bucs Report Staff

The Bucs Report special to Sports Talk Florida

The 2023 NFL offseason is here and that means it’s time for mock drafts, draft profiles and everything that goes with them. So without further ado, here’s one of many Draft Profiles for the 2023 NFL draft.

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

HT: 5-11

WT: 192 lbs

Accolades:

– Named Offensive MVP of the CFP Championship Game

– Completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and a pair of TDs

– Directed two fourth-quarter TD drives vs. Alabama…his final two passes of the game went for touchdowns of 40 and 15 yards

– Offensive MVP of the Capital One Orange Bowl after completing 20 of 30 passes, with 3 TDs vs. Michigan

– One of three finalists for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy

Pros:

– Good (not elite) arm strength and can make most the NFL throws with effortless intermediate passes.

– Sees the field very well when the play breaks down and has the quick-thinking and football IQ to change plays at the line.

– Very confident passer and shows good accuracy and feel when in rhythm. Showed better ball placement from past years and throws very catchable passes

– Picks up yards with his legs when needed and shows a natural affinity to avoid pressure and buy time

– Possesses very good vision balance, elusiveness, and deceptive speed as a runner.

– Has a quick release – making him tough to sack

– Has a natural instinct for the game and a fantastic never say die attitude – that so far have managed to make up for his average athletic skills

– Sprays the ball anywhere on the field, especially when given a pocket from which to deliver. Will step up into the pocket while looking downfield, reset his feet and deliver.

– Natural leader who’s well respected by all his teammates

Cons:

– Bennett often holds the ball too long. While Bennett keeps his eyes up while moving, his mechanics get increasingly sloppy once he’s pushed off his spot.

– It’s obvious why Bennett isn’t viewed a highly rated NFL prospect – he’s diminutive in the pocket at just 5-11 (at a push!) and 190 Lbs. He may struggle to stay healthy when not playing behind a Bulldog line

– His arm strength is decent but less than ideal; he lacks a little zip, and accuracy becomes an issue when he’s unable or unwilling to set his feet.

– Puts too much air in some of his throws and needs to show a lower trajectory on deep throws.

Summary:

As a senior in 2021 Bennett was again relegated to the back role as transfer JT Daniels was gifted the starting job. Daniels lasted just one game before going down with an injury, giving him a second chance to impress as the starter – this time he didn’t disappoint. Playing in a total of 13 games he threw for 2637 yards on 261 attempts with a completion percentage of 64 for an average of 10.1 yards per attempt adding 27 TDs, and allowing 9 sacks, with an excellent QB rating on the year of 120.8. As a runner, he logged 46 runs for a total of 347 yards at an average of 7.5 per run. The year was capped off with him successfully quarterbacking the Bulldogs to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game in a rematch against Alabama.

Bennett surprisingly opted to stay at Georgia and forgo entry into the draft – and as a fifth-year senior in 2022 while playing in 13 games as he threw for an elite 3430 yards on 395 attempts with a completion percent of 67.8 for an average of 8.7 yards per pass, putting up a decent 20 TDs, while taking 9 sacks, and totaling a QB rating of 105.4. He added 49 runs for a total of 224 yards at an average of 4.6 per run.

Information in this article first appeared on NFL Draft Buzz and is used with permission. Find the latest coverage, analysis, and player rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft at nfldraftbuzz.com