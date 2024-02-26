First-place South Florida winning streak reaches 13 after 79-68 victory over SMU. The Bulls move closer to clinching the AAC title.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kasean Pryor scored 19 points off the bench and South Florida increased its win streak to 13 with a 79-68 victory over SMU on Sunday. The win could push the Bulls into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in USF Men’s basketball history.

Pryor also contributed nine rebounds for the Bulls (21-5, 14-1 American Athletic Conference). Selton Miguel made three 3-pointers and scored 18. Chris Youngblood added 12 points. One more win and South Florida can clinch their first American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball regular season title and secure a top seed in the conference tournament.

The Mustangs (19-9, 10-5) were led by Ricardo Wright with 16 points. Samuell Williamson pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Zhuric Phelps totaled 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.