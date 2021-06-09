Buccaneers make it official by signing former Gators QB and No. 2 draft choice Kyle Trask. He wanted to learn from Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed quarterback Kyle Trask, the team’s second-round selection (No. 64 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Trask (6-5, 240), a 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist, completed 552-of-813 career passes for 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns in 28 games at the University of Florida (2018-20). In his final season with the Gators, Trask led the FBS in total touchdowns (46) and touchdown passes (43), while finishing second in the country in passing yards (4,283). His single-season marks for passing touchdowns, passing yards and passing yards per game (354.2) all set school records. He was named both second-team All-America and second-team All-SEC in 2020, while earning third-team All-SEC honors in 2019.

A native of Manvel, Texas, Trask wears No. 2 for Tampa Bay.