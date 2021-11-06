Florida State feels like they are starting to find their way and a win over NC State today at home.

By Eric Ploch

The Florida State Seminoles play host to the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon from Doak Campbell Stadium in a crucial ACC matchup. It’s been an interesting season so far for both teams, struggling to match preseason expectations, especially with Clemson struggling in the Atlantic division. NC State still only has one loss in conference play, while Florida State is fifth place as they’ve found themselves slowly improving week by week. This has been a back and forth series over the last few years, with NC State winning last year’s matchup by 16. Beyond that, the Wolfpack have won three of the last four meetings overall and won’t be daunted at all by the Florida State pedigree. Expect an exciting matchup though, especially everything on the line in terms of the Atlantic division standings.

Seminoles Continue To Improve

Florida State’s loss to Jacksonville State understandably turned some heads early on in the season but the Seminoles haven’t been nearly as bad as many make them out to be. They took a now-top ten Notre Dame to overtime in the opener, hung around with Clemson deep into the fourth last week, and beat UNC. The consistency remains the largest obstacle for the Seminoles to overcome but as opponents have known for years, the talent is always there in Tallahassee. Both sides of the ball remain a work in progress but the home-field advantage is what the Seminoles are aiming to help get them through to the finish line on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Florida State, their injuries have had slightly more of an impact on their season than what NC State has experienced. Seven players find themselves on the current injury report, with five of those already ruled out for Saturday’s game. The secondary has the most to gain with some last-minute additions from the questionable group, as defensive backs Sidney Williams and Renardo Green both are expected to be game-time decisions.

Florida State’s offense comes in only ranked 54th nationally in points per game and has been done in by the lack of a passing game. They rank 21st in rushing yards per game and 50th in rushing attempts per game, but are near the bottom of the barrell nationally in terms of passing yards and attempts per game.

Jordan Travis has taken over as the leader at quarterback, getting most of the reps over McKenzie Milton, but has struggled to do much with it. Jashaun Corbin on the other hand is averaging nearly 90 yards a game n the ground and as a team, they’re averaging 209 rushing yards per game.NC State’s is top 20 nationally in stopping the run, so something will have to give on Saturday.

Wolfpack Aim To Keep Pace With Wake Forest

NC State entered the season with high hopes and they haven’t disappointed yet, as they look like a true contender in the ACC. The loss to Miami two weeks ago was slightly startling but their only other loss is to a now-ranked Mississippi State team. With Wake Forest on the schedule next and then a rivalry game against UNC around Thanksgiving, grabbing a win against the Seminoles would be massive to their prospects of making the ACC championship. The Wolfpack continue to control their own destiny but getting the offense to produce at levels the defense is, is priority number one for the staff right now.

NC State has three players on this week’s injury report, all out for the season. Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson both being out is a concern for the linebacker core, especially with Moore sitting third on the team in total tackles. The depth of the defense has been a key all season long and will need to continue to be the case n Saturday.

NC State’s offense ranks 43rd nationally in points per game and is top 60 in both total yards per game and total yards per play. The speed of Florida State is anticipated to be a problem for the Wolfpack as it was for them against Clemson and Mississippi State, but they definitely have the balance to perform.

Devin Leary has been exceptional at quarterback and might be one of the most underrated signal-callers in the league. He has 21 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions, averaging 270 yards through the air as well. Adding in a backfield by committee that averages nearly 150 yards per game on the ground and the balance makes it evident as to why the Wolfpack are having success this season.

Turnovers are going to be key on Saturday afternoon, with both teams going in opposite directions in terms of that impact. The NC State defense has forced the 26th most turnovers in the country, while Florida State is one of the most turnover teams out there. Add in that the Wolfpack ranks 24th in sacks per game and this defense is expected to make life very tricky for an inexperienced Florida State offense.

While Florida State has been improving lately, this game on Saturday is not a great matchup for the Seminoles for a number of reasons. First, NC State is one of the best in the league at forcing turnovers, which is something that can draw Florida State into some trouble and has all season. The Seminoles’ top strength is also their running game, something that NC State is one of the best in the nation at stopping, ranked 16th in rushing defense. For the Wolfpack, their balance between passing and running has been elite this season and is a big reason why they should find success moving the ball against Florida State. The Seminoles have struggled defensively this season at times and given how efficiently NC State is operating right now on the offensive side of things, the Wolfpack shouldn’t struggle even though they’ll be on the road. Additionally, according to covers.com, for NC State, they are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game, are 4-0 ATS in their last four games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game, and are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game. For Florida State, they are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up loss, are 0-4 ATS in their last four games in November, and are 1-5 ATS against a team with a winning record. In meetings between the two teams, NC State is 16-4-1 ATS in the last 21 meetings.

Prediction: N.C. State (-2.5)

