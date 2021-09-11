Florida State hopes to rebound from the crushing loss to Notre Dame with a win tonight over Jacksonville State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University will host Jacksonville State in the team’s second game of the season at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The hope for FSU is that they can take out some of the frustration of the 41-38 overtime loss in their season opener against Notre Dame last week.

For the first time in a long time, Florida State has two outstanding quarterbacks in Jordan Travis or McKenzie Milton.

Travis started FSU’s season-opening 41-38 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday night. But he was replaced by Milton, the UCF transfer, who nearly rallied the Seminoles to victory.

It was Milton’s first game action since suffering a gruesome leg injury nearly three years ago.

“McKenzie is a great competitor,” Norvell said. “As we went into this week, he just kept saying, ‘Coach, I’ll be ready.'”

Jacksonville State is coming off a stellar 10-3 season. The Gamecocks led the Ohio Valley Conference (6-1) and advanced to the FCS playoff quarterfinals before losing 20-14 to Delaware.

Last week, however, the Gamecocks were unimpressive in their 2021 opener, losing 31-0 to UAB. That snapped a streak of 104 consecutive games without being shut out, dating back to 2012.

Zerrick Cooper led Jacksonville State in passing (86 yards) and rushing (30 yards).

Cooper needs just 75 passing yards to break Eli Jenkins’ school career record (7,652).

P.J. Wells led Jacksonville State with three receptions for 42 yards last week, but the Gamecocks gained just 154 total yards. They also had their first punt blocked since 2017, and their margin of defeat was their largest since 2014.