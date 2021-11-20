Florida State looks to close strong but Boston College is a big challenge for the Seminoles.

By David Marotta

The Boston College Eagles will host the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. Coming into this ACC match-up, the Eagles are 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the conference. Florida State is 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. Both teams record against the spread matches their overall record.

Noles rally late to knock of Canes

Florida State’s season got off to a terrible 0-4 start, highlighted by losing their second game 20-17 to Jacksonville State on a 59-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the game. The Noles have now won four of their last six games after picking up a 31-28 win last Saturday against rival Miami. The Noles outgained the Canes 434 to 359 in total yardage for the game and won the turnover battle 3 to 1. Florida State trailed Miami 28-20 late in the fourth quarter but got a 29-yard field goal with 4:43 left to go. After getting the ball back, the Noles went on a seven-play 80-yard drive that was capped off by a Jordan Travis one-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left for the game-winning score.

The Noles are averaging 28.4 points, 196.5 passing yards, and 186.9 rushing yards per game. Two quarterbacks have seen significant action for Florida State this season, but it was Jordon Travis, a 6’1 sophomore who played the entire game against Miami, completing 18 of 26 passes for a career-high 274 yards. On the season, Travis has completed 64.1% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jurkovec’s 5 TDs lifts BC over GA Tech

After opening the season with four non-conference wins, the ACC has not been as kind to Boston College. The Eagles opened up conference play with four straight losses falling to Clemson 19-13, North Carolina State 33-7, Louisville 28-14, and Syracuse 21-6, before finally beating Virginia Tech 17-3 on Nov.5 Last Saturday the Eagles made it back-to-back wins by taking down Georgia Tech 41-30 on the road.

Phil Jurkovec, a 6’5 junior, seems to be the special ingredient to winning for the Eagles. Jurkovec, who injured himself against UMass on September 11, has returned to lead the Eagles in the last two victories. Against Georgia Tech, Jurkovec threw for 310 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns. Boston College is 4-0 in games that Jurkovec has played in this season.

Boston College presents a tough matchup for Florida State and maybe catching the Seminoles at a good time. Even though this is an ACC game, with Florida State coming off an emotional win against Miami and facing Florida next week, the Eagles may not be the highest priority. Even if Florida State is focused, I believe Boston College is the better team. This year, the Eagles have been excellent defensively, only allowing 19.9 ppg and ranking third against the pass, holding opponents to 159.5 yards per game, and 25th in total defense, allowing 335.3 yards per game. All four of Boston College’s losses this season came without Phil Jurkovec in the lineup. With him in the lineup, the Eagles are a much more explosive offensive team than what their overall numbers have shown this season. I like Boston College to cover the spread here.

Prediction: Boston College Eagles -2

