FSU plays at 5 p.m. against Michigan on CBS with the night games on TBS for the Sweet 16 day two.

The day starts off with the overall number one seed Gonzaga looking to prove they are a championship team as they face Creighton. The Seminoles are up next against Michigan in what should be the best game of the day with two very talented young teams fighting it out.

It is a West Coast nigh of action as UCLA faces SEC Champion Alabama and the day ends when USC takes on Pca 12 foe Oregon.

(5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

(11) UCLA vs. (2) Alabama

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

(7) Oregon vs. (6) USC

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30