FSU plays at 5 p.m. against Michigan on CBS with the night games on TBS for the Sweet 16 day two.

The day starts off with the overall number one seed Gonzaga looking to prove they are a championship team as they face Creighton. The Seminoles are up next against Michigan in what should be the best game of the day with two very talented young teams fighting it out.
It is a West Coast nigh of action as UCLA faces SEC Champion Alabama and the day ends when USC takes on Pca 12 foe Oregon.
(5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
(11) UCLA vs. (2) Alabama
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
(7) Oregon vs. (6) USC
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Start time: 9:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
- Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
Tuesday, March 30
- Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TBS