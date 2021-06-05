Gainesville Regional: USF downs Florida while Miami beats USA. It’s the Canes and the Bulls at 4 p.m. today. Gators vs. USA at noon

No. 15 Florida vs. South Alabama, 12 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. South Florida, 4 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Hogan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead South Florida past host Florida 5-3 on Friday to open the Gainesville Regional.

South Florida (29-27) was making its 14th NCAA regional appearance in school history, while Florida (38-21) played in its 13 straight.

The game was delayed in the top of the sixth, with USF leading 3-2, for two-plus hours due to lightning in the area. After the break, USF capitalized on a passed ball and wild pitch to score Jake Sullivan.

Hogan cleared the wall in the third for a 2-0 lead, and he added an RBI single in the seventh to score Carmine Lane, who had reached third after a double and an error.

USF starter Jack Jasiak allowed four hits and one run in four innings. Dylan Burns (5-5) struck out three in three innings and Orion Kerkering picked up his fifth save by striking out two in the ninth.

Third baseman Nathan Hickey led Florida with an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. Kris Armstrong capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth.

Florida starter Tommy Mace (6-2) allowed three runs in five innings, while striking out four.

Meanwhile in the University of Miami advanced behind an exceptional pitching performance by true freshman Alejandro Rosario, another clutch save by All-American closer Carson Palmquist and except for one play, excellent fielding by the Canes, No. 2 regional seed UM defeated No. 3 South Alabama 1-0

