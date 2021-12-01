Gasparilla Bowl 2020 Dream Matchup of the Florida Gators and the Central Florida Knights just might happen.

The hard working team behind the Gasparilla Bowl have long hoped that they could land a true marquee match up for the game played each year just two days before Christmas and it looks like Santa was paying attention. While nothing is set in stone the University of Florida Gators and the University of Central Florida Knights could face each other on Dec. 23rd at Raymond James Stadium.

Former Tampa Tribune writer and highly respected Brett McMurphy of The Action Network has Florida playing the UCF in the 2021 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in his most recent bowl predictions. He normally gets these things right and McMurphy really knows all the key people involved in the Tampa based bowl.

Most of the top college writers have the Gators coming to Tampa in their projections as well

247Sports’ Brad Crawford

Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: Central Florida

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla.

_________

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Cure

Opponent: Liberty

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, Fla.

_________

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: Central Florida

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla.

_________

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson

Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: Virginia Tech

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla.

_________

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel

Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: Virginia Tech

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla.

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

Bowl: Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: Louisville

Date: Dec. 23