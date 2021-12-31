Gator Bowl: Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on their game day roster. Big Ten faces the ACC today in Jacksonville.

With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours. He also refused to say whether any of his players who signed with an agent for the NFL draft and wanted to play in the bowl game got an exemption from the NCAA. He wouldn’t even say whether star punter Adam Korsak would be able to make it back from Australia in time for the game in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I’d rather show up Friday with our team and let it rip,” Schiano said Monday in a Zoom call. “Can we do that?”

When Schiano noticed a writer shaking his head, he laughed.

“Well, that’s what we’re going to do, guys,” he said.

It seems Schiano is just trying to level the playing field for Rutgers (5-7) in its first bowl appearance since 2014 and first as a member of the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights accepted a late bid on Thursday to play in the game after Texas A&M withdrew because of manpower issues associated with COVID-19, injuries, opt-outs and player transfers.