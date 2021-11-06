Gators in a must-win game on the road against South Carolina tonight.

By Nathaniel Reeves

WINNERSANDWHINERS.COM HOME OF THE TOP FREE HANDICAPPING INFORMATION

SEC East foes will meet on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium when the Florida Gators visit the South Carolina Gamecocks. Florida will hope to bounce back after getting crushed 34-7 by the rival No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs last weekend as a 14-point neutral site underdog to fall to 4-4 (2-4 SEC) on the season. South Carolina also enters at 4-4 (1-4 SEC) after getting blown out 44-14 at home by the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies back on October 23 as a 19.5-point underdog before having a bye week.

This has historically been a one-sided series with Florida leading 29-9-3, including a 38-24 win last October in Gainesville for its third straight victory over South Carolina.

Florida reeling after suffering third loss in four games

It was an ugly week both on and off the field as concern is quickly building for the future of Dan Mullen’s tenure after the Gators were obliterated by rival Georgia in Jacksonville to fall back to .500 overall on the season. The Gators were hanging in throughout much of the first half, but Georgia scored three touchdowns in the final 2:16 of the half to quickly turn things into a blowout, and only a short touchdown run by Emory Jones with 2:49 left prevented the shutout.

Jones completed 10 of 14 passes for 112 yards while adding five carries for 22 yards and a score, splitting snaps with Anthony Richardson who went 12/20 for 86 yards and two interceptions in addition to adding 26 yards on the ground. Dameon Pierce had an effective game against the elite Georgia defense with nine carries for 69 yards. Florida actually finished with a 355-354 advantage in total yards, but those three turnovers that directly led to 21 Georgia points just before the half made the difference.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times to overcome,” Pierce said to the Orlando Sentinel. “We had the perfect game plan. We just didn’t execute on our end. Defense played a great game, we just didn’t put them in good situations.”

The Gators are just 3-5 against the spread and have failed to cover in three of their last four games, including outright losses to LSU and No. 18 Kentucky as a favorite of over a touchdown. Overs are also 3-5 for the Gators, with four of their last five games going under the betting total as the rivalry matchup last Saturday didn’t clear 50 points.

Florida’s offense is averaging 31 points per game despite the rough showing last weekend while piling up 483.1 yards per contest, a top 10 mark in college football. The defense has been much improved from a year ago overall, allowing 22.8 points and 340.4 yards per game.

Jones has received the majority of snaps under center, competing 128 of 189 pass attempts for 1,416 yards, 1o touchdowns and nine interceptions while also leading the team in rushing at 90 carries for 516 yards and three touchdowns. Pierce has been efficient running the ball with 55 carries for 331 yards and eight touchdowns, while Jacob Copeland is Florida’s top receiver with 25 catches for 450 yards and four touchdowns. Trey Dean III is a standout on the solid Gators defense with 54 tackles including three for a loss, one sack, one interception and six pass breakups.

Richardson sustained a concussion during the Georgia game and it’s unclear if he will be able to play on Saturday. Starting left guard Ethan White (ankle) and wide receiver Trent Whittemore (leg) were both injured two weeks ago and it’s unknown when they will return. Key linebacker Ventrell Miller (biceps) and starting corner Jaydon Hill (knee) are both out for the season.

South Carolina hopes to reset during bye week

This was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Gamecocks in year one under head coach Shane Beamer, and they continued to struggled with a horrendous performance offensively two weeks ago in a blowout loss to Texas A&M that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. The first 44 points of the game went to the Aggies as South Carolina had an unbelievable 15 yards of offense through three quarters, and garbage time touchdowns from MarShawn Lloyd and Traevon Kenion only served to prevent the shutouts.

Jason Brown ended up with the best passing stats in South Carolina’s two quarterback rotation on the day, going 8/14 for 84 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Zaquandre White carried the ball eight times for 59 yards, while Josh Vann led the team in receiving with two catches for 32 yards. South Carolina was outgained 477-185 while turning the ball over three times in a performance to forget.

“Obviously, we’re judged on what goes on on Saturdays during the four quarters that we’re out there,” Beamer said to The State. “But I see the big picture and what these guys are doing during the week as well and not trying to lose sight of that also.”

The Gamecocks are 3-4-1 against the spread, and have failed to cover in each of their last three games including a way too close for comfort victory over lowly Vanderbilt as a big favorite. Overs are 3-5 for the Gamecocks, with two of their last three games going over the betting total as Texas A&M nearly cleared the total by itself in the previous contest.

It’s been a massive struggle for the South Carolina offense, which ranks in the bottom 15 nationally with 20.9 points and 328.6 yards per game. The Gamecocks defense has held up quite respectably, allowing 24.5 points and 34.3 yards per contest.

Zeb Noland, a graduate assistant who has been pressed into action, has completed 39 of pass attempts for 501 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Kevin Harris leads the Gamecocks with 70 carries for 236 yards and two touchdowns in addition to bringing in 10 receptions for 91 yards, while Josh Vann is having a standout year with 24 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylan Foster leads FBS with five interceptions while adding 66 tackles including four for a loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Gamecocks have dealt with quarterback injuries all season, including to starter Luke Doty who is out for the year after undergoing foot surgery. There’s a ton of injuries all over the roster including some defensive standouts, as safety Jaylin Dickerson (ankle) is doubtful, pass rusher Rodricus Fitten (undisclosed) is questionable, and senior tackle Rick Sandidge (undisclosed) is out indefinitely. Top linebacker Sherrod Greene is out for the season with a knee injury. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks is away from the team for a personal issue, while fellow pass catches Rico Powers and Keveon Mullins are questionable for undisclosed reasons.

Things are starting to come unglued for the Gators, who are 2-7 in their last nine games and had an eventful week off the field as Mullen offered a couple of questionable quotes in press conferences that led to Florida cancelling all media availability. South Carolina doesn’t have the talent to hold up in the SEC right now but at least plays hard for its head coach, something that has been questioned for the Gators lately, and it’s not hard to imagine Florida coming out flat after two rough rivalry losses.

While the Gators offense has chewed up a lot of yardage, finishing off drives has been a massive issue as only 10 teams in all of college football turn the ball over more, with the problems starting at quarterback as Jones and Richardson have combined for a horrendous 5.7% interception rate. Throw in a defense that is good overall but sometimes has lapses like giving up 49 points to a struggling LSU offense plus a ton of penalties, and the Gators tend to let opponents hang around longer than they should.

South Carolina’s defense has been solid considering the situation with an above average 5.3 yards per play allowed, and the Gamecocks will at least be a little healthier coming out of the bye week. The Gamecocks won’t seriously threaten an upset here, but the Gators make too many mistakes to cover by this number.

Prediction: South Carolina +18.5

Written By Nathaniel Reeves , “Nathaniel Reeves”

Nathaniel Reeves is an avid sports fan with degrees in journalism from the University of Washington and statistics from Western Washington University. He’s always had a passion for applying statistical analysis to sports betting and has successfully handicapped college football, college basketball, and Esports for years. Nathaniel has endured being a lifelong fan of the Seattle Mariners, along with the Seattle Seahawks, UW Huskies and soon to be Seattle Kraken. He has been a very successful sports bettor the last several years and we are thrilled that Nate has chosen to bring his talents to us here at Winners & Whiners. You would be very wise to follow him daily.



Follow on Twitter @njr3701