George Washington University Ready To Change Its Brand Name

The Colonials name is considered politically incorrect.

The people running The George Washington University are dropping the school’s brand name, the Colonials, because there was “division among the community about the moniker.” It seemed there was a significant problem when it came to the various athletic teams’ nickname. A school special committee found that “the university community is sharply divided” over the brand name, “with an almost 50/50 overall split. Alumni were “somewhat more in favor” of keeping the name “Colonials” than current students. There are four names being considered as a replacement. Ambassadors, Blue Fog, Revolutionaries and Sentinels are all on the table while GW conducts what it is calling “Moniker Madness” in the lead up to the rebranding. The school will listen to name suggestions until April 28th.

A university committee found that the Colonials brand name did not adequately match the values of GW and no longer served its purpose as a name that unified the community. The committee pointed out that “for supporters, the term refers to those who lived in the American colonies, especially those who fought for independence and democracy. For opponents, Colonials means colonizers who stole land and resources from indigenous groups, killed or exiled Native peoples and introduced slavery into the colonies. These are perspectives that cannot be easily harmonized, the committee concluded. Use and popularity of the moniker also has declined in recent years.” The decision to drop the name ended a discussion about what to do with the Colonials brand and whether there should be a change. A Task Force on Naming began the process in November 2019. According to GW officials, at that time, the name had already been identified as a matter of concern given years of discussion among community members about changing it. The new name will replace the old one sometime before the end of the current school semester.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com