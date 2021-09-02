Gus Malzahn era at Central Florida begins tonight against Boise State at “The Bounce House,” on ESPN

By Adam Rauzino

WINNERSANDWHINERS.COM

We have a thrilling heavyweight battle on Thursday night. The Boise State Broncos head to Orlando to battle the UCF Knights in a week one inter-conference showdown from the Bounce House. The Broncos posted a 5-2 record in 2020 and lost to San Jose State in the MWC title game. The Knights went 6-3 last season and lost to BYU in their bowl game.

Broncos Poised for Another Big Season, New HC Takes Over

The Boise State Broncos enter the season with lofty expectations once again. They have been the class of the MWC for the past several years and are again primed for a big season. The Broncos return a majority of last year’s starters on a team that went 5-2 last season.They also have a new head coach in Andy Avalos who is known for a defensive-minded approach.

Hank Bachmeier has officially been named the starting QB. The junior QB tallied 1150 passing yards accompanied by a 6:2 TD to INT ratio last season. UCF will give up yards in the air so look for Bachmeier to attempt several passes. The Broncos running game is solid led by George Holani. The sophomore RB was limited to 19 carries last year due to injury but rushed for over 1000 yards in 2019. Watch for Khalil Shakir. The senior WR is one of the best in the MWC and should be targeted heavily after 719 receiving yards in 2020.

The Broncos’ defense was mediocre in 2020. They were solid against the pass, ranking 39th overall while the rush defense was 65th in the FBS. One of the Broncos’ top CB’s Jalen Walker has graduated although Kekuala Kaniho returns after deflecting seven passes in 2020. The depth is limited in the Broncos’ secondary.

Boise State scored an average of 33.9 points last season, ranking them 29th overall. The defense held opponents to 27.1 points, landing them 52nd overall.

Knights Star QB Dillon Gabriel Returns to Lead Stacked Offense

The UCF Knights are considered one of the best teams in the AAC this season. They have a new head coach in former Auburn HC Gus Malzahn who inherits a team featuring plenty of key pieces from 2020. UCF features one of the best QB’s in the FBS in Dillon Gabriel. The junior QB ranked fifth in the FBS with a remarkable 3570 passing yards complemented by a dazzling 32:4 TD to INT ratio in 2020. The rushing offense likely won’t be quite as productive in 2020 after ranking 25th in rushing yards last year. They lost their top two RB’s but return Bentavious Thompson who averaged a stellar 5.2 yards per attempt for 382 yards last season.

The Knights 2020 receiving leader Marlon Williams (1039 receiving yards) has graduated leaving way for Jaylon Robinson to shine. The junior WR accumulated 979 receiving yards in 2020 and should eclipse the 1000 yards mark.

The UCF defense is a bit of a question mark and is a team that relies on offense. They struggled at times in 2020, especially against the pass with a unit that ranked 117th in passing yards allowed. Last year’s top DB and tackling leader Richie Grant is now in the NFL however senior Derek Gaineous has the experience and is in for a big season.

UCF ranked fifth in the FBS with 44.3 points per game last year. The defense allowed an average of 31.4 points, placing them 78th overall.

This is a terrific matchup of the MWC heavyweight Boise State Broncos and one of the highest-scoring teams in the FBS in UCF. The Knights feature one of the top QB’s in the country in Dillon Gabriel and he should thrive in this matchup. The Broncos lost their top two CB’s from 2020 and this is an awfully difficult matchup against a prolific offense. Gabriel led the Knights to a remarkable 373 passing yards per game in 2020 which was the 2nd ranked passing offense in the FBS.

Furthermore, the Broncos’ offense is decent but can be contained. Broncos QB Hank Bachmeier recorded one or zero TD passes in all but one of his games last year and the Boise State offense only scored a total of 37 points in their final two games of 2020 which resulted in a loss to SJ State. There is also a significant home-field advantage at the Bounce House in Orlando where it will be humid.

Prediction: UCF Knights -5

BE SURE TO CHECK OUT WINNERSANDWHINERS.COM

Written By Adam Rauzino , “Adam Rauzino”

Adam has been a sports fanatic his entire life, closely following hockey, baseball, basketball, and football. He enjoys analyzing various stats, as well as studying Sabermetrics and analytics to take his picks to a whole new level. Adam has a passion for writing about various sports as well as personal finance and being an expert sports bettor. Prior to bringing his talents here to Winners and Whiners, Adam graduated with a diploma in business marketing and business finance. You would do yourself a huge favor by following Adam on a daily basis.