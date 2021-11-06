Hurricanes look for a win at home today against Georgia Tech at Noon

By David Marotta

Miami Hurricanes will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday in an ACC Coastal Division battle.

The Hurricanes are 4-4 overall and against the spread on the season, and 2-2 in the conference. Georgia Tech is 3-5 overall and against the spread and 2-4 in the ACC.

Georgia Tech has covered the spread in the last three head-to-head meetings, winning 28-21 in overtimes as an 18-point dog on October 19, 2019.

GA Tech needs a strong finish to become bowl eligible

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been an inconsistent team this season. The Yellow Jackets opened up the year with a 22-21 home loss as a 19-point favorite to Northern Illinois and then rebounded to cover the spread in their next three games, winning two outright. Georgia Tech is currently on a four-game losing streak against the spread while outright dropping three of those four games.

Last Saturday, Georgia Tech was outgained 491 to 366 in total yardage in a 26-17 loss as a three-point home favorite to Virginia Tech. Both offenses had balanced performances, as the Hokies passed for 254 yards and ran for 237 yards on 4.5 yards per carry on the Yellow Jackets defense. Georgia Tech picked up precisely 183 yards on the ground and by air in the loss. Quarterback Jeff Sims completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and also rushed for 60 yards on 11 attempts in the loss. Jaymyr Gibbs led Georgia Tech with 113 rushing yards on 11 carries, giving him his second straight game of over 100 yards on at least 10 yards per attempt.

Miami coming off big win over Pittsburgh

The Miami Hurricanes record may not look impressive, but the Hurricanes have faced the most difficult schedule in the nation according to theComposite College Football Power Rankings. The Hurricanes’ four losses have come against; currently, No. 2 ranked Alabama, now No. 3 ranked Michigan State, Virginia 30-28, and North Carolina 45-42.

Miami got an impressive 38-34 win as a 9.5 point road dog to then No. 17 ranked Pittsburgh last Saturday. After going into halftime with a 31-17 lead, the Panthers fought back with two touchdowns to tie the game late in the third quarter, but the Hurricanes regained the lead for good on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Van Dyke to Jeyshawn Smith with 2:15 left in the third quarter, which would prove to be the game-winning score.

Van Dyke threw for 426 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the game, and Jaylan Knighton led the Hurricanes rushing attack with two touchdowns and 80 yards on 17 attempts.

The Hurricanes’ secondary was lit up by Pitt quarterback and NFL prospect Kenny Pickett who completed 39 of 55 passes for 519 yards with three touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. The Hurricanes did not allow much on the ground, holding the Panthers to 68 yards on 23 attempts.

These two teams are currently trending in opposite directions. Still, this season, the Hurricanes’ overall body of work has not been significantly better enough than Georiga Tech’s for me to take the Canes as a double-digit favorite.

The Canes have played better as an underdog this season, failing to cover the spread in three of their four games as a favorite. Miami could also be caught looking either behind or ahead on themselves here. The Canes are coming off their biggest win of the season after upsetting Pittsburgh, who looked like the best team in the conference coming into the game last week. The Hurricanes will also be playing rival FloridaState on the road next week.

The Yellow Jackets should not be overlooked. Four of their five losses this year have all been by nine points or less. The Yellow Jackets also have a balanced offense and should keep up and cover the spread here.

Prediction: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +10.5

