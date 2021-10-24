Jeff Scott’s Bulls play their first dominate four quarter game and roll over Temple 34-14 USF gains over 500 yards.

___

Tampa – Jaren Mangham ran for 152 yards on 26 carries and scored twice and South Florida beat Temple 34-14 on Saturday. For head coach Jeff Scott’s young Bulls this is the performance they have been waiting for, a chance to play four complete quarters and to prove they are indeed better than their record show.

USF (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) tallied 421 yards on the ground to mark the third time in program history South Florida has topped 400 rushing yards. South Florida led 17-7 at intermission, and out of the break, Temple (3-4, 1-2) drew within three after Edward Saydee crashed in from a yard out to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

The second half began with Temple receiving the kickoff and the Owls marched 75 yards for a touchdown to cut the Bulls lead to three, 17-14. It was all USF from there.





Katravis Marsh started the second half at quarterback for the Bulls, as Timmy McClain suffered an ankle injury at the end of the first half. Marsh drove the Bulls 43 yards for a field goal on his first possession, with Shrader capping the drive with a career-long 52-yard field goal to make it 20-14.

The Bulls stayed on the ground as Mangham and Kelly Joiner led a drive a drive of 67 yards in nine plays. Joiner capped the drive with a 2-yard plunge that staked the Bulls to a 27-14 lead with 2:41 to play in the third quarter.

That was as close as it got as Mangham added a fourth quarter 1-yard touchdown plunge.

This was a story of total domination as the Bulls defense limited Temple to just eight first downs, 48 yards rushing and 231 total yards on just 35 plays on the night as the Bulls dominated the ball logging a 44:35 to 15:25 advantage in time of possession while running 94 plays.

After the game a very happy head coach Jeff Scott spoke to the media:

“First thing that I want to say, I really want to thank our fans that were here tonight, all the students and all the fans. I know it’s been a tough start to the season and I know it’s a challenge to come out and not have the success. To see when we drove in all the fans that were here supporting us. That really encouraged me. It’s easy to show up and have a bunch of people here when you’re winning and everything is going good, but when you’re struggling and trying to find a way, the fans that were here tonight, that’s just really a blessing to myself, our staff and our players.”

“One of the first things I told our players in the locker room after the game is that I’m proud of them, but I’m really not surprised. I’m really not. I expected them to play this way today because of the way they’ve stuck together.”



“The play of the game to me was early in the first quarter when Chris Carter (made the tackle on the fumble recovery). That was just the play of the game right there. Again, it’s a great example of an event happens, what’s your response going to be? You can’t control the event that just happened, but your response is going to dictate the outcome. The old E plus R equals O. To see Chris Carter run that guy, who looked like a fast guy to me, down, as I was watching that I was thinking: this is the heart of this team right here.”



Key Stats

421 – USF set a program rushing record breaking the mark of 416 yards set at Memphis on Nov. 12, 2016.

94-35 – USF ran 94 plays to Temple’s 35 and held a dominating advantage in time of possession, 44:35 to 15:25. The Bulls’ time of possession smashed the previous program record by nearly 4 minutes. Temples’ 35 plays run are the fewest ever run by a USF opponent breaking the mark of 46.

34-8 – USF posted 34 first downs to Temple’s 8.



Notables

• RB Jaren Mangham logged a career high 152 yards rushing and posted at least one rushing touchdown in his sixth straight game. He had two on the night to give him 12 on the year.

• RB Kelley Joiner ran for a career-best 126 yards and one touchdown.

• Spencer Shrader made field goals of 52 and 26 yards to remain a perfect 9-of-9 on the year.

Up Next

USF hits the road for its lone road game in its next three contests as it travels to ECU for a Thursday night primetime game on ESPN. That game against the Pirates is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Bulls are 9-2 all-time vs. ECU and are 5-0 in Greenville, N.C.

Team Statistics

Game Stats TEM USF Total Yards 231 526 Pass Yards 183 105 Rushing Yards 48 421 Penalty Yards 6-55 3-30 1st Downs 8 34 3rd Downs 2-7 5-14 4th Downs 0-0 4-6 TOP 15:25 44:35

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS AND GOBULLS.COM QUOTES AND STATS WERE USED IN THIS STORY