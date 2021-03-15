Key dates and times for watching all of the 2020-2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

NCAA.COM -The 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament will be unlike any March Madness that has come before. All games will be played in Indiana, with most in Indianapolis.

Here’s the schedule:



First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18

First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

The NCAA announced in early January the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship will be played in Indiana, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14, with the Final Four scheduled for April 3 and 5. The NCAA also announced exact preliminary-round dates in January.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams will practice at the Indiana Convention Center with multiple courts set up inside the venue. All teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms, as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to show all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms, including March Madness Live.

Here is the schedule with more detail, as it stands now. All dates are tentative because of changing conditions brought about by COVID-19.

2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates

ROUND DATES LOCATIONS Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14 First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

2021 March Madness: TV schedule

ROUND TIME, DATES TV CHANNELS Selection Show First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19

and Saturday, March 20 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21

and Monday, March 22 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.

and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games) Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.

coverage start on Tuesday, March 30 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday) Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS

2021 NCAA Bracket: Changes to March Madness seeding

The NCAA bracket itself will be handled a little bit differently because the entire tournament is in Indiana. The top four seeds will be handled the same and so will the First Four. The changes will come in how the rest of the bracket is completed. Teams will be placed in the bracket based on rankings without the usual considerations for geography. This is called using the “S-curve” to fill the bracket. There will be 37 at-large selections (one more than normal) and 31 automatic qualifiers (one fewer than normal).

You can read the entire release from the NCAA on its bracketing changes for 2021 here.

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball Final Four:

FINAL FOUR DATES HOSTS CITY, STATE FACILITY April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

