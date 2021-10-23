Live Coverage: Tonight South Florida hopes to get a much needed win over visiting Temple 7 pm at Raymond James Stadium

Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is set at 55 for the game.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

South Florida and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Temple’s games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday’s total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is 9.5 points fewer than Saturday’s over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.1 points per game, 14.1 more than this contest’s over/under.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday’s total.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

South Florida Stats and Trends

In South Florida’s six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Florida’s games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulls put up 11.6 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Owls give up (33.8).

The Bulls collect 321.5 yards per game, 29.8 fewer yards than the 351.3 the Owls give up per matchup.

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 351.3 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends