Main Sports Teams in Florida: Predictions and Odds

There are a few major sports teams in Florida that always seem to be at the top of their game. In this text, we’ll explore the top three, and we’ll also cover the predictions and odds for how these teams will fare in the upcoming season. If you’re a sports betting fan in Florida, then you’ll find all you need in the remainder of this text. Let’s get started!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks at the scoreboard after failing to convert a fourth down play in the fourth quarter during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)





What are the main 2022 sports teams in Florida?

Florida’s main 2022 sports teams are the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Miami Dolphins compete in the National Football League (NFL), while the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers are two of the premier teams in the National Hockey League (NHL).



Do people like to place bets on these teams during the NFL and the NHL seasons using sportsbooks like betmgm Florida or other reputable sportsbooks? Let’s explore!



The popularity of the NFL is huge, and people like to place bets on this league. As far as betting on the NHL is concerned in Florida, it is not as popular as NFL betting, but there are still a large number of people who bet on the NHL.

What are their predictions and odds for the upcoming season?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) and running back Raheem Mostert (31) do a dance after Waddle scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

So, let’s explore the NHL and NFL odds and predictions for these three teams.



The predictions and the odds for the Miami Dolphins after eight weeks into the 2022 NFL season the team is presently second in the AFC East. Miami got off to a good start but injuries have them trailing the Super Bowl odds favorites Buffalo Bills and the surprising New York Jets who are ahead the Dolphins in the AFC East.

Miami has what it takes to find their way to the playoffs but everything rests on staying healthy.

Speaking of healthy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone from another playoff lock for three years in a row to 3-5 in their first eight games of this season.

Tom Brady and his teammates have lost three in a row and looked very bad in the process. They remain favorites to win the NFC South but their strong Super Bowl odds at the start of the season seem to be sliding further down the line. That said no one wants to bet against Tom Brady and there remains hopes in Buccaneers Nation.



Another season and another bad result in Jacksonville as they continue to try to find how to win close games. The Jaguars have talent and they have their fans continue to hold out hope, but that support can only last a little while longer. If the Jags can finish strong in their eight games maybe both the team and their fans can see improvement.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, right, pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Who are their key players?

And now, let’s explore who the key players of these teams are so that bettors can learn who to look into.



The Miami Dolphins’ key players are wide receiver’s Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill are great targets for the star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes for one of the most powerful and fast offensive teams in the league. But everything begins and ends with Tagovailoa who needs better protection for Miami to be a success.

300 miles north in Tampa the Buccaneers a preseason Super Bowl from the NFC they have an amazing group of talent led by the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette on the offense. They also have some players on the defensive side of the ball with Shaquil Barrett, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Vita Vea all are Pro Bowl players.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville they have three big stars starting with young talented quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a star right guard Brandon Scherff and one of the NFL’s top edge rusher’s Josh Allen. This trio of players are a very good group to build around in the final half of 2022 and starting the 2023 season.