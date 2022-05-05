Miami and Florida State are in the NCAA D-1 Top 25 college baseball rankings.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

The Miami Hurricanes remains in the top ten of the latest NCAA D-1 College Baseball poll and Florida State stayed in the top 25 of the rankings. Tennessee remains on top in the rankings as the top ten is full of Power 5 baseball teams.

1Tennessee40-41
2Oregon State34-92
3Oklahoma State31-138
4Arkansas34-105
5Virginia Tech31-107
6Miami32-123
7Sourthern Miss34-104
8UCLA30-1313
9Texas Tech31-169
10Louisville31-1216
11Stanford25-146
12Gonzaga28-1312
13Texas A&M27-1521
14Virginia33-1211
15Connecticut37-815
16Notre Dame28-1018
17Texas State34-1117
18Maryland35-923
19Auburn31-1419
20LSU29-1422
21Georgia Tech27-18NR
22Georgia30-1414
23Florida State26-15NR
24TCU27-1620
25UC Santa Barbra30-10NR

Dropped out: Texas, Georgia Southern, Wofford