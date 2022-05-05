Miami and Florida State are in the NCAA D-1 Top 25 college baseball rankings.

The Miami Hurricanes remains in the top ten of the latest NCAA D-1 College Baseball poll and Florida State stayed in the top 25 of the rankings. Tennessee remains on top in the rankings as the top ten is full of Power 5 baseball teams.
|1
|Tennessee
|40-4
|1
|2
|Oregon State
|34-9
|2
|3
|Oklahoma State
|31-13
|8
|4
|Arkansas
|34-10
|5
|5
|Virginia Tech
|31-10
|7
|6
|Miami
|32-12
|3
|7
|Sourthern Miss
|34-10
|4
|8
|UCLA
|30-13
|13
|9
|Texas Tech
|31-16
|9
|10
|Louisville
|31-12
|16
|11
|Stanford
|25-14
|6
|12
|Gonzaga
|28-13
|12
|13
|Texas A&M
|27-15
|21
|14
|Virginia
|33-12
|11
|15
|Connecticut
|37-8
|15
|16
|Notre Dame
|28-10
|18
|17
|Texas State
|34-11
|17
|18
|Maryland
|35-9
|23
|19
|Auburn
|31-14
|19
|20
|LSU
|29-14
|22
|21
|Georgia Tech
|27-18
|NR
|22
|Georgia
|30-14
|14
|23
|Florida State
|26-15
|NR
|24
|TCU
|27-16
|20
|25
|UC Santa Barbra
|30-10
|NR
Dropped out: Texas, Georgia Southern, Wofford