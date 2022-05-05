Miami and Florida State are in the NCAA D-1 Top 25 college baseball rankings.

The Miami Hurricanes remains in the top ten of the latest NCAA D-1 College Baseball poll and Florida State stayed in the top 25 of the rankings. Tennessee remains on top in the rankings as the top ten is full of Power 5 baseball teams.



1 Tennessee 40-4 1 2 Oregon State 34-9 2 3 Oklahoma State 31-13 8 4 Arkansas 34-10 5 5 Virginia Tech 31-10 7 6 Miami 32-12 3 7 Sourthern Miss 34-10 4 8 UCLA 30-13 13 9 Texas Tech 31-16 9 10 Louisville 31-12 16 11 Stanford 25-14 6 12 Gonzaga 28-13 12 13 Texas A&M 27-15 21 14 Virginia 33-12 11 15 Connecticut 37-8 15 16 Notre Dame 28-10 18 17 Texas State 34-11 17 18 Maryland 35-9 23 19 Auburn 31-14 19 20 LSU 29-14 22 21 Georgia Tech 27-18 NR 22 Georgia 30-14 14 23 Florida State 26-15 NR 24 TCU 27-16 20 25 UC Santa Barbra 30-10 NR

Dropped out: Texas, Georgia Southern, Wofford