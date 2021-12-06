Miami heads west to face Washington State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

El Paso and the folks at the Sun Bowl will once again host Miami and Washington State on New Year’s Eve at noon ET on CBS. Both Miami and Washington State confirmed that it has accepted an invitation to the Sun Bowl just minutes after Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first shared a report on the news Sunday afternoon

The Cougars and Hurricanes met before in the 2015 Sun Bowl, with WSU winning 20-14. Washington State also beat Purdue in the 2001 Sun Bowl.

WSU heads into the Sun Bowl with a 7-5 overall record this season. The game will be the Cougars’ first since naming Jake Dickert their full-time head football coach. Dickert had been the team’s acting head coach for the past five games following previous head coach Nick Rolovich’s firing for not adhering to a Washington state mandate for all state employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or have an approved exemption.

Meanwhile, there is drama im Coral Gables where Mario Cristobal the head coach at Oregon, may be in charge of the Miami program by the time of the Sun Bowl. According to ESPN, Cristobal is in discussions to become the next Hurricanes head coach, though Miami had not fired current coach Manny Diaz as of Sunday afternoon. If Cristobal does go to Miami, though, it’s unlikely he would coach in the Sun Bowl as coaches who change schools between the end of the regular season and bowl season typically don’t coach in bowl games.

Miami is also 7-5 this season, with its two best wins coming in back-to-back weeks – a 31-30 victory over North Carolina State on Oct. 23, followed by a 38-34 win over No. 17 Pitt on Oct. 30. The Hurricanes have won five of their last six games.