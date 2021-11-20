Miami looks to bounce back today against a Virginia Tech team they should beat. Canes hope to be bowl eligible today.

By Adam Rauzino

The Virginia Tech Hokies collide with the Miami Florida Hurricanes in an ACC showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Hokies are coming off a dominating home win over Duke. The Hurricanes were dealt a narrow road loss by Florida State last week. Miami Florida posted a 25-24 road win against Virginia Tech last season.

Miami FL Topped by FSU, Need One Win for Bowl Eligibility

The Miami Florida Hurricanes are one victory away from bowl eligibility with two games remaining. They had their notable three-game winning streak thwarted in a tough 31-28 road loss to Florida State last week in a tilt that had Miami Florida labeled as 2.5 point favorites. The loss evened their ACC record to 3-3. They have only covered the points in four of their ten games on the season.

Tyler Van Dyke continues to shine. The freshman QB features a 10:3 TD to INT ratio in his last three games and is up to 2193 passing yards accompanied by a dazzling 19:6 TD to INT ratio on the season. Miami has two potent RB’s in Jaylan Knighton and Cam’Ron Harris. Knighton has tallied at least 80 rushing yards in four out of his last five games and has a total of 493 yards.

Charleston Rambo is one of the better WR’s in the ACC. The junior WR has surpassed the 100-yard mark on four occasions this season and has collected 955 receiving yards. The Hurricanes offense has been outstanding in conference play, registering at least 30 points in four out of their last five games.

The Hurricanes defense is the reason they have five losses. The pass defense struggled last week which has become a recurring theme. They stand 116th in the FBS against the pass which is countered by a strong rush defense that stands 52nd. Miami Florida is scoring an average of 32.4 points, good for 39th in the country. The defensive unit is allowing an average of 30.5 points, pegging them 99th overall.

Hokies Earn Second Conference Win, Part Ways with HC

The Virginia Tech Hokies need one victory in their remaining two games for bowl eligibility. They rebounded from a loss to Boston College with a convincing 48-17 home win over Duke to cover the 13.5 points with no issues. The Hokies lost three consecutive games earlier in conference play but have since won two out of their last three. They have covered only four times all year. The program announced earlier this week they have parted ways with HC Justin Fuente.

Braxton Burmeister was stellar against Duke. Overall the junior QB is having a mediocre season recording 1710 passing yards accompanied by a 12:4 TD to INT ratio. Burmeister can contribute on the ground as well, collecting 350 rushing yards.

The Hokies run quite often. Raheem Blackshear has been a huge threat recently, averaging over 5 yards per carry in four consecutive games. The junior now has 542 receiving yards. Tre Turner leads the way in the air with 631 receiving yards. The Hokies offense has been very inconsistent in ACC play. They were limited to seven points by Pittsburgh and three by Boston College.

The Virginia Tech defense is solid. They have allowed less than 20 points in three consecutive games. The pass defense is the strength of this defense, coming in at 15th in the FBS while the rush defense is 103rd. The Hokies are averaging 24.3 points, placing them 96th in the country. They are limiting opponents to 21.3 points, good for 32nd overall.

This is a huge game as a win secures bowl eligibility for either team. This is a large spread considering the Hokies’ stellar defense. They have only allowed 17 points in each of their last three games. Miami Florida has a potent offense, however, they rely on the passing game to generate a large portion. This is key as Virginia Tech has an outstanding pass defense that is limiting foes to only 186 passing yards per game, good for 15th in the FBS.

Furthermore, the Hokies offense should make some noise against a subpar defensive squad. Hokies’ QB Braxton Burmeister features a 5:1 TD to INT ratio in his last five games and Miami’s pass defense is pegged 116th overall. This is a large spread and wouldn’t be surprised to see the Hokies win this game.

Prediction: Virginia Tech Hokies +8

