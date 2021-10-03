Mordecai’s 4 TD passes lead SMU past South Florida, 41-17 in the AAC opener for both teams

Dallas – Tanner Mordecai threw two of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter as undefeated Southern Methodist jumped to a 16-0 lead in the first half and rolled to a 41-17 in over South Florida in the American Athletic Association opener for both schools Saturday afternoon.

Mordecai fired a 21-yard pass to Reggie Roberson, Jr. four minutes into the game to put the Mustangs on top and they pushed the lead to 17-3 by the intermission. The Bulls got within a touchdown, 17-10, after Jared Mangham scored the first of his two third-quarter touchdowns on a one-yard plunge.

Mordecai completed 28 of 41 passes for 287 yards and hit Danny Gray for two of his four touchdown passes. Gray finished with seven catches for 74 yards. Tre Siggers carried 19 times for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs (5-0, 1-0).

“Our guys did a good job of kind of pulling away and doing what they’re supposed to do in the second half, so it’s good to see,” SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said after the game. “None of these things are easy. It’s always hard to win a football game.”

South Florida had three different moments where wide-open receivers could’ve resulted in touchdowns. Two of the times, USF true freshman quarterback Timmy McClain overthrew his intended receivers. On the third, senior tight end Mitchell Brinkman dropped McClain’s throw, but South Florida still found a way to score two plays later.

The last play of the first half started with nine seconds left and USF at the SMU 10-yard line, but finished with an incompletion, no points and zero seconds on the clock, much to the disproval of USF’s coaching staff in the press box.

USF’s offense might’ve been defined by opportunities lost on Saturday. SMU’s offense might’ve been defined by its methodical control, even without starting running back Ulysses Bentley IV, who missed the game due to injury.

It was a wild opening for the AAC as Temple outlasted a Memphis team that won the conference two years ago. East Carolina blasted a Tulane team that put Oklahoma on upset watch in Week 1. Navy — SMU’s opponent next weekend — scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat UCF and win its first game of the season.