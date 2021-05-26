More States Will Have Sports Betting In Place For The Football Season

South Dakota, Wyoming and others are joining the fray.

The 2021 state legislative season is coming to an end and some states want to get sports betting legislation approved in time for the football season which is only a little more than two months from now with the NFL’s first preseason game on August 5th. South Dakota will get its sports betting apparatus up on July 1st. Florida will not make the August 5th NFL preseason opener but there are plans to have sports betting up and going by October. There is a problem with sports betting in Florida that may need to be solved by a judge. The Seminole Tribe has exclusive rights to sports betting which includes placing bets from mobile phones anywhere in Florida for the next 30 years. Amendment 3 that might cause a major snafu. That measure was passed by voters in 2018, and states that any expansion of gambling must be approved by voters unless those new games are on Tribe properties. The mobile phone betting component may be a legal problem. If those bets take place on Tribe properties servers, do those bets run afoul of Amendment 3? Wyoming will also have betting for the football season and Nebraska appears to be on that road as well.

Sports owners have embraced legalized sports gambling in the past three years. The owners make money on gambling. In May 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act that limited betting on professional sports and college sports to just four states. Nevada, Delaware, Montana and Oregon. New Jersey voters said yes in 2011 to legalizing sports gambling in the state. The National Football League immediately sued and a judge found that the New Jersey plan ran afoul of the 1992 federal ban. New Jersey appealed the decision and won.

