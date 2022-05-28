NCAA D-I College Baseball Rankings: The University of Miami at No. 5 are the only Sunshine State team in the Top 25

As the 2021 – 2022 season is in the big push to the NCAA College Tournament and the World Series so at this point only the Miami Hurricanes at No.5 and they are the only team from Florida in this week’s Division I rankings,
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Tennessee
|49-7
|1
|2
|Virginia Tech
|40-11
|3
|3
|Stanford
|37-14
|4
|4
|Oregon State
|41-13
|2
|5
|Texas A&M
|35-17
|6
|6
|Miami
|39-16
|9
|7
|Louisville
|38-16-1
|10
|8
|Texas Tech
|36-18
|5
|9
|Oklahoma State
|36-18
|8
|10
|Maryland
|44-10
|15
|11
|Texas State
|44-11
|13
|12
|Gonzaga
|34-15
|11
|13
|Arkansas
|38-16
|7
|14
|Southern Miss
|41-14
|17
|15
|Virginia
|38-15
|12
|16
|Notre Dame
|33-13
|14
|17
|UC Santa Barbara
|40-12
|18
|18
|TCU
|35-18
|24
|19
|Texas
|39-17
|22
|20
|UCLA
|35-20
|23
|21
|LSU
|37-18
|NR
|22
|Oklahoma
|33-20
|NR
|23
|East Carolina
|38-18
|NR
|24
|Auburn
|37-18
|19
|25
|Grand Canyon
|39-17
|25
Dropped out: Connecticut, Florida State, Vanderbilt