NCAA D-I College Baseball Rankings: The University of Miami at No. 5 are the only Sunshine State team in the Top 25

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

As the 2021 – 2022 season is in the big push to the NCAA College Tournament and the World Series so at this point only the Miami Hurricanes at No.5 and they are the only team from Florida in this week’s Division I rankings,

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPREVIOUS
1Tennessee49-71
2Virginia Tech40-113
3Stanford37-144
4Oregon State41-132
5Texas A&M35-176
6Miami39-169
7Louisville38-16-110
8Texas Tech36-185
9Oklahoma State36-188
10Maryland44-1015
11Texas State44-1113
12Gonzaga34-1511
13Arkansas38-167
14Southern Miss41-1417
15Virginia38-1512
16Notre Dame33-1314
17UC Santa Barbara40-1218
18TCU35-1824
19Texas39-1722
20UCLA35-2023
21LSU37-18NR
22Oklahoma33-20NR
23East Carolina38-18NR
24Auburn37-1819
25Grand Canyon39-1725

Dropped out: Connecticut, Florida State, Vanderbilt