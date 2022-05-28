NCAA D-I College Baseball Rankings: The University of Miami at No. 5 are the only Sunshine State team in the Top 25

As the 2021 – 2022 season is in the big push to the NCAA College Tournament and the World Series so at this point only the Miami Hurricanes at No.5 and they are the only team from Florida in this week’s Division I rankings,

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee 49-7 1 2 Virginia Tech 40-11 3 3 Stanford 37-14 4 4 Oregon State 41-13 2 5 Texas A&M 35-17 6 6 Miami 39-16 9 7 Louisville 38-16-1 10 8 Texas Tech 36-18 5 9 Oklahoma State 36-18 8 10 Maryland 44-10 15 11 Texas State 44-11 13 12 Gonzaga 34-15 11 13 Arkansas 38-16 7 14 Southern Miss 41-14 17 15 Virginia 38-15 12 16 Notre Dame 33-13 14 17 UC Santa Barbara 40-12 18 18 TCU 35-18 24 19 Texas 39-17 22 20 UCLA 35-20 23 21 LSU 37-18 NR 22 Oklahoma 33-20 NR 23 East Carolina 38-18 NR 24 Auburn 37-18 19 25 Grand Canyon 39-17 25

Dropped out: Connecticut, Florida State, Vanderbilt