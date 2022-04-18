NCAA D-II Baseball Rankings: The University of Tampa Spartans are at the top of poll with Rollins at No. 11

The University of Tampa Spartans are one of the most dominate baseball programs in the history of D-ii baseball history and this week they remain at the top of the Top 25 rankings. Meanwhile, fellow Sunshine State Conference foe the Rollins Tars are ready to cracj the top ten presently holding down the 11TH spot in this week’s poll.
|1
|Tampa (11)
|30-5
|463
|1
|2
|Wingate (5)
|33-5
|452
|2
|3
|Central Missouri (3)
|29-4
|439
|4
|4
|Point Loma
|29-5
|414
|3
|5
|West Texas A&M
|30-8
|379
|14
|6
|North Greenville
|33-6
|370
|11
|7
|Trevecca Nazarene
|29-7
|367
|8
|8
|Southern Arkansas
|28-8
|322
|9
|9
|Columbus State
|31-6
|303
|5
|10
|Colorado Mesa
|24-8
|300
|6
|11
|Rollins
|25-10
|280
|10
|12
|Angelo State
|28-10
|236
|7
|13
|Illinois Springfield
|24-6
|214
|18
|14
|Southern New Hampshire
|19-7
|204
|12
|15
|Augustana (S.D.)
|25-6-1
|199
|16
|16
|Newberry
|31-9
|175
|17
|17
|Seton Hill
|22-7-1
|167
|25
|18
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|27-10
|136
|RV
|19
|Millersville
|24-8
|113
|22
|20
|Delta State
|23-10
|105
|RV
|21
|Chico State
|27-9
|102
|13
|22
|Molloy
|21-9
|99
|19
|23
|Lubbock Christian
|27-11
|83
|23
|24
|UNC Pembroke
|26-11
|78
|24
|25
|Grand Valley State
|19-9
|71
|20
Others receiving votes: Minnesota State (20-5) 46 points; East Stroudsburg (24-9) 19 points; Azusa Pacific (22-12) 11 points; Lenoir-Rhyne (34-7) 10 points; Southern Connecticut State (19-6) 8 points; Florida Southern (21-15) 4 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (21-8) 4 points; Henderson State (25-11) 1 point; Texas A&M-Kingsville (23-11) 1 point.
Dropped Out: West Chester (15th); Valdosta State (21st).