NCAA D-II Baseball Rankings: The University of Tampa Spartans are at the top of poll with Rollins at No. 11

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

The University of Tampa Spartans are one of the most dominate baseball programs in the history of D-ii baseball history and this week they remain at the top of the Top 25 rankings. Meanwhile, fellow Sunshine State Conference foe the Rollins Tars are ready to cracj the top ten presently holding down the 11TH spot in this week’s poll.

1Tampa (11)30-54631
2Wingate (5)33-54522
3Central Missouri (3)29-44394
4Point Loma29-54143
5West Texas A&M30-837914
6North Greenville33-637011
7Trevecca Nazarene29-73678
8Southern Arkansas28-83229
9Columbus State31-63035
10Colorado Mesa24-83006
11Rollins25-1028010
12Angelo State28-102367
13Illinois Springfield24-621418
14Southern New Hampshire19-720412
15Augustana (S.D.)25-6-119916
16Newberry31-917517
17Seton Hill22-7-116725
18Cal State Monterey Bay27-10136RV
19Millersville24-811322
20Delta State23-10105RV
21Chico State27-910213
22Molloy21-99919
23Lubbock Christian27-118323
24UNC Pembroke26-117824
25Grand Valley State19-97120

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State (20-5) 46 points; East Stroudsburg (24-9) 19 points; Azusa Pacific (22-12) 11 points; Lenoir-Rhyne (34-7) 10 points; Southern Connecticut State (19-6) 8 points; Florida Southern (21-15) 4 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (21-8) 4 points; Henderson State (25-11) 1 point; Texas A&M-Kingsville (23-11) 1 point.

Dropped Out: West Chester (15th); Valdosta State (21st).

