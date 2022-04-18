NCAA D-II Baseball Rankings: The University of Tampa Spartans are at the top of poll with Rollins at No. 11

The University of Tampa Spartans are one of the most dominate baseball programs in the history of D-ii baseball history and this week they remain at the top of the Top 25 rankings. Meanwhile, fellow Sunshine State Conference foe the Rollins Tars are ready to cracj the top ten presently holding down the 11TH spot in this week’s poll.

1 Tampa (11) 30-5 463 1 2 Wingate (5) 33-5 452 2 3 Central Missouri (3) 29-4 439 4 4 Point Loma 29-5 414 3 5 West Texas A&M 30-8 379 14 6 North Greenville 33-6 370 11 7 Trevecca Nazarene 29-7 367 8 8 Southern Arkansas 28-8 322 9 9 Columbus State 31-6 303 5 10 Colorado Mesa 24-8 300 6 11 Rollins 25-10 280 10 12 Angelo State 28-10 236 7 13 Illinois Springfield 24-6 214 18 14 Southern New Hampshire 19-7 204 12 15 Augustana (S.D.) 25-6-1 199 16 16 Newberry 31-9 175 17 17 Seton Hill 22-7-1 167 25 18 Cal State Monterey Bay 27-10 136 RV 19 Millersville 24-8 113 22 20 Delta State 23-10 105 RV 21 Chico State 27-9 102 13 22 Molloy 21-9 99 19 23 Lubbock Christian 27-11 83 23 24 UNC Pembroke 26-11 78 24 25 Grand Valley State 19-9 71 20

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State (20-5) 46 points; East Stroudsburg (24-9) 19 points; Azusa Pacific (22-12) 11 points; Lenoir-Rhyne (34-7) 10 points; Southern Connecticut State (19-6) 8 points; Florida Southern (21-15) 4 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (21-8) 4 points; Henderson State (25-11) 1 point; Texas A&M-Kingsville (23-11) 1 point.

Dropped Out: West Chester (15th); Valdosta State (21st).