NCAA Division II Rankings: University of Tampa remains at No. 2 while St. Leo vaults up to the No. 12 spot and Rollins is 20th

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

The University of Tampa just keeps rolling along as the second ranked team in the nation in the latest NCAA Division II rankings while fellow Sunshine State Conference foe St. Leo made a big move in the poll now in the number 12 spot. A third Sunshine State Conference member is now in the Top 25 as Rollins is the 20th ranked team in the nation.

North Greenville is now ranked on top and garabbed 15 first place votes while the Spartans nabbed three.

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1North Greenville (15)45-84671
2Tampa (3)40-104432
3Central Missouri43-74293
4Point Loma (1)43-74224
5Wingate46-84015
6Angelo State45-103866
7Southern New Hampshire41-93408
8Southern Arkansas41-1132314
9Columbus State42-113169
10Colorado Mesa39-1430610
11West Texas A&M39-1724015
12Saint Leo35-1523318
13West Chester29-1122816
14Lenoir-Rhyne44-1120417
15Davenport34-21190NR
16Azusa Pacific34-1616923
17Henderson State38-15156RV
18Molloy36-1214420
19Millersville41-1213921
20Rollins35-15122NR
21Wayne State (Mich.)35-17109RV
22Minnesota State39-78519
23Illinois Springfield43-8747
24Cal State Monterey Bay36-156412
25UNC Pembroke38-156224

Others receiving votes: Augustana (S.D.) (44-10-1) 44 points; Valdosta State (30-14) 37 points; Northeastern State (37-16) 8 points; Nova Southeastern (34-15) 6 points; Texas A&M-Kingsville (31-18) 6 points; Quincy (33-21) 4 points; Adelphi (30-13-2) 3 points; Gannon (29-15) 3 points; Delta State (32-15) 1 point; Northwest Nazarene (30-21) 1 point. 

Dropped out: Augustana (S.D.) (11th); Trevecca Nazarene (13th); Valdosta State (22nd); Delta State (25th).

