NCAA Division II Rankings: University of Tampa remains at No. 2 while St. Leo vaults up to the No. 12 spot and Rollins is 20th

The University of Tampa just keeps rolling along as the second ranked team in the nation in the latest NCAA Division II rankings while fellow Sunshine State Conference foe St. Leo made a big move in the poll now in the number 12 spot. A third Sunshine State Conference member is now in the Top 25 as Rollins is the 20th ranked team in the nation.
North Greenville is now ranked on top and garabbed 15 first place votes while the Spartans nabbed three.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|North Greenville (15)
|45-8
|467
|1
|2
|Tampa (3)
|40-10
|443
|2
|3
|Central Missouri
|43-7
|429
|3
|4
|Point Loma (1)
|43-7
|422
|4
|5
|Wingate
|46-8
|401
|5
|6
|Angelo State
|45-10
|386
|6
|7
|Southern New Hampshire
|41-9
|340
|8
|8
|Southern Arkansas
|41-11
|323
|14
|9
|Columbus State
|42-11
|316
|9
|10
|Colorado Mesa
|39-14
|306
|10
|11
|West Texas A&M
|39-17
|240
|15
|12
|Saint Leo
|35-15
|233
|18
|13
|West Chester
|29-11
|228
|16
|14
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|44-11
|204
|17
|15
|Davenport
|34-21
|190
|NR
|16
|Azusa Pacific
|34-16
|169
|23
|17
|Henderson State
|38-15
|156
|RV
|18
|Molloy
|36-12
|144
|20
|19
|Millersville
|41-12
|139
|21
|20
|Rollins
|35-15
|122
|NR
|21
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|35-17
|109
|RV
|22
|Minnesota State
|39-7
|85
|19
|23
|Illinois Springfield
|43-8
|74
|7
|24
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|36-15
|64
|12
|25
|UNC Pembroke
|38-15
|62
|24
Others receiving votes: Augustana (S.D.) (44-10-1) 44 points; Valdosta State (30-14) 37 points; Northeastern State (37-16) 8 points; Nova Southeastern (34-15) 6 points; Texas A&M-Kingsville (31-18) 6 points; Quincy (33-21) 4 points; Adelphi (30-13-2) 3 points; Gannon (29-15) 3 points; Delta State (32-15) 1 point; Northwest Nazarene (30-21) 1 point.
Dropped out: Augustana (S.D.) (11th); Trevecca Nazarene (13th); Valdosta State (22nd); Delta State (25th).