NCAA Division II Rankings: University of Tampa remains at No. 2 while St. Leo vaults up to the No. 12 spot and Rollins is 20th

The University of Tampa just keeps rolling along as the second ranked team in the nation in the latest NCAA Division II rankings while fellow Sunshine State Conference foe St. Leo made a big move in the poll now in the number 12 spot. A third Sunshine State Conference member is now in the Top 25 as Rollins is the 20th ranked team in the nation.

North Greenville is now ranked on top and garabbed 15 first place votes while the Spartans nabbed three.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 North Greenville (15) 45-8 467 1 2 Tampa (3) 40-10 443 2 3 Central Missouri 43-7 429 3 4 Point Loma (1) 43-7 422 4 5 Wingate 46-8 401 5 6 Angelo State 45-10 386 6 7 Southern New Hampshire 41-9 340 8 8 Southern Arkansas 41-11 323 14 9 Columbus State 42-11 316 9 10 Colorado Mesa 39-14 306 10 11 West Texas A&M 39-17 240 15 12 Saint Leo 35-15 233 18 13 West Chester 29-11 228 16 14 Lenoir-Rhyne 44-11 204 17 15 Davenport 34-21 190 NR 16 Azusa Pacific 34-16 169 23 17 Henderson State 38-15 156 RV 18 Molloy 36-12 144 20 19 Millersville 41-12 139 21 20 Rollins 35-15 122 NR 21 Wayne State (Mich.) 35-17 109 RV 22 Minnesota State 39-7 85 19 23 Illinois Springfield 43-8 74 7 24 Cal State Monterey Bay 36-15 64 12 25 UNC Pembroke 38-15 62 24

Others receiving votes: Augustana (S.D.) (44-10-1) 44 points; Valdosta State (30-14) 37 points; Northeastern State (37-16) 8 points; Nova Southeastern (34-15) 6 points; Texas A&M-Kingsville (31-18) 6 points; Quincy (33-21) 4 points; Adelphi (30-13-2) 3 points; Gannon (29-15) 3 points; Delta State (32-15) 1 point; Northwest Nazarene (30-21) 1 point.

Dropped out: Augustana (S.D.) (11th); Trevecca Nazarene (13th); Valdosta State (22nd); Delta State (25th).