NCAA Women’s DII Rankings Dominated by Florida schools led by University of Tampa, Eckerd, and Florida Southern.

Sports Talk Florida
SOUTH
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Union (Tennessee)17-217-2
2Tampa22-516-4
3Eckerd16-213-2
4Valdosta State19-418-4
5Lee16-316-3
6Tuskegee18-318-3
7Benedict18-618-6
8Savannah State18-118-1
9Florida Southern15-814-6
10West Florida15-615-6
ATLANTIC
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Glenville State21-021-0
2Kutztown20-519-3
3California University of Pennsylvania16-416-4
4Shepherd18-518-5
5Seton Hill18-717-5
6West Virginia State17-517-5
7Gannon18-516-5
8Indiana (Pennsylvania)16-616-6
9Bloomsburg17-817-8
10Lincoln (Pennsylvania)16-716-7
CENTRAL
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Fort Hays State19-319-3
2St. Cloud State19-319-3
3Minnesota Duluth19-419-4
4Southwestern Oklahoma State21-421-4
5Harding17-617-6
6Missouri Western17-517-5
7Missouri Southern State17-517-5
8Minnesota State Mankato17-515-5
9Nebraska-Kearney17-517-5
10Central Missouri15-914-9
EAST
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Southern New Hampshire17-516-4
2Pace19-519-5
3Chestnut Hill20-420-4
4Jefferson19-519-5
5Le Moyne15-415-3
6Bentley11-611-4
7University of the Sciences17-315-2
8Daemen15-314-2
9Stonehill10-710-7
10Saint Anselm12-1112-11
MIDWEST
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Grand Valley State20-118-1
2Ashland22-121-1
3Drury23-322-3
4Missouri-St. Louis18-218-2
5Walsh21-319-3
6Southern Indiana17-416-3
7Wayne State (Michigan)14-614-6
8Saginaw Valley State13-713-7
9Northwood15-713-6
10Kentucky Wesleyan14-914-9
SOUTH CENTRAL
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Texas A&M-Commerce19-219-2
2Lubbock Christian21-514-5
3Texas Woman’s University16-616-6
4MSU Denver17-517-5
5Colorado Mesa16-416-4
6West Texas A&M16-915-4
7Colorado State University Pueblo15-515-5
8Colorado School of Mines19-319-3
9University of Texas at Tyler13-613-6
10Westminster (Utah)13-713-7
SOUTHEAST
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1North Georgia18-318-3
2Lander17-316-2
3Georgia Southwestern18-318-3
4Wingate21-221-2
5Carson-Newman18-518-5
6Barton21-121-1
7Catawba18-418-4
8Belmont Abbey15-715-7
9Mount Olive14-214-2
10Columbus State12-912-9
WEST
RankSchoolOverall DII RecordIn-Region Record
1Western Washington14-214-2
2Central Washington15-614-6
3Cal State East Bay18-218-2
4Cal State San Marcos17-217-2
5Azusa Pacific18-218-2
6Alaska Anchorage15-410-4
7Northwest Nazarene11-710-7
8Concordia University Irvine15-715-7
9Hawaii Hilo8-78-7
10Academy of Art12-812-8