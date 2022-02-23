NCAA Women’s DII Rankings Dominated by Florida schools led by University of Tampa, Eckerd, and Florida Southern.

|ATLANTIC
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Glenville State
|21-0
|21-0
|2
|Kutztown
|20-5
|19-3
|3
|California University of Pennsylvania
|16-4
|16-4
|4
|Shepherd
|18-5
|18-5
|5
|Seton Hill
|18-7
|17-5
|6
|West Virginia State
|17-5
|17-5
|7
|Gannon
|18-5
|16-5
|8
|Indiana (Pennsylvania)
|16-6
|16-6
|9
|Bloomsburg
|17-8
|17-8
|10
|Lincoln (Pennsylvania)
|16-7
|16-7
|CENTRAL
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Fort Hays State
|19-3
|19-3
|2
|St. Cloud State
|19-3
|19-3
|3
|Minnesota Duluth
|19-4
|19-4
|4
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|21-4
|21-4
|5
|Harding
|17-6
|17-6
|6
|Missouri Western
|17-5
|17-5
|7
|Missouri Southern State
|17-5
|17-5
|8
|Minnesota State Mankato
|17-5
|15-5
|9
|Nebraska-Kearney
|17-5
|17-5
|10
|Central Missouri
|15-9
|14-9
|EAST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Southern New Hampshire
|17-5
|16-4
|2
|Pace
|19-5
|19-5
|3
|Chestnut Hill
|20-4
|20-4
|4
|Jefferson
|19-5
|19-5
|5
|Le Moyne
|15-4
|15-3
|6
|Bentley
|11-6
|11-4
|7
|University of the Sciences
|17-3
|15-2
|8
|Daemen
|15-3
|14-2
|9
|Stonehill
|10-7
|10-7
|10
|Saint Anselm
|12-11
|12-11
|MIDWEST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Grand Valley State
|20-1
|18-1
|2
|Ashland
|22-1
|21-1
|3
|Drury
|23-3
|22-3
|4
|Missouri-St. Louis
|18-2
|18-2
|5
|Walsh
|21-3
|19-3
|6
|Southern Indiana
|17-4
|16-3
|7
|Wayne State (Michigan)
|14-6
|14-6
|8
|Saginaw Valley State
|13-7
|13-7
|9
|Northwood
|15-7
|13-6
|10
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|14-9
|14-9
|SOUTH CENTRAL
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|19-2
|19-2
|2
|Lubbock Christian
|21-5
|14-5
|3
|Texas Woman’s University
|16-6
|16-6
|4
|MSU Denver
|17-5
|17-5
|5
|Colorado Mesa
|16-4
|16-4
|6
|West Texas A&M
|16-9
|15-4
|7
|Colorado State University Pueblo
|15-5
|15-5
|8
|Colorado School of Mines
|19-3
|19-3
|9
|University of Texas at Tyler
|13-6
|13-6
|10
|Westminster (Utah)
|13-7
|13-7