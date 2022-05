NCAA Women’s Super-Regionals: Florida faces Virgina Tech while UCF is at Oklahoma as both series starts today.

No. 14 seed Florida and No. 3 seed Virginia Tech face off this weekend in the Norman Super Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Virginia Tech Super Regional — May 27-29 in Blacksburg, Va.

Game 1: Florida vs. Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia Tech at noon Saturday on ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Oklahoma Super Regional — May 27-29 at Norman, Okla.

Game 1: UCF vs. Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN2

Game 2 : UCF vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Arizona State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Tempe, Ariz.

Game 1: Northwestern vs. Arizona State 8 p.m. Friday on ESPNU

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Arizona State, 11 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

UCLA Super Regional — May 27-29, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Game 1: Duke vs. UCLA at 11 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Game 2: Duke vs. UCLA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Arkansas Super Regional — May 26-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Game 1: Arkansas 7 , Texas 1 | Box score, stats

, Texas 1 | Box score, stats Game 2: Texas vs. Arkansas at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, if necessary

Stanford Super Regional — May 27-29 in Stanford, Calif.

Game 1: Oregon St. vs. Stanford at 10:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU

Game 2: Oregon St. vs. Stanford at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU

Game 3: Sunday, May 29, if necessary

Oklahoma State Super Regional— May 26-28 in Stillwater, Okla.

Game 1: Oklahoma State 2 , Clemson 0 | Box score, stats

, Clemson 0 | Box score, stats Game 2: Clemson vs. Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, if necessary

Mississippi State Super Regional — May 27-29 in Starkville, Miss.