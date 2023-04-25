New USF Head Football Coach Alex Golesh Named One of the “Top 15 Coaches Under 40″ By CBS Sports.

University of South Florida Head Football Coach Alex Golesh has been named among the “Top 15 Coaches Under 40” by national writer Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

The first-year Bulls head coach was named alongside such head coaches as USC’s Lincoln Riley, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, Purdue’s Ryan Walters and several high-profile coordinators. Golesh is among seven FBS head coaches hired this year that are under 40.

In his story, Dodd wrote “the 15 head coaches and assistants listed below will be shaping the future of the game. In fact, many of them have already gotten started. Watching their development is fascinating.” The complete story and list of 15 coaches named can be read here.

Dodd wrote of the USF head coach that “Tennessee’s breakout season was also Golesh’s breakout season. He developed quarterback Hendon Hooker into a Heisman Trophy finalist. What followed was a massive transformation of Tennessee’s program, brand and future. Every step he’s taken has been the right one in Golesh’s career.”

A 2022 Broyles Award Finalist and 247Sports’ Offensive Coordinator of the Year, Golesh was the play-caller for a Tennessee offense that ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring (47.33), yards per game (538.1), points per possession (3.24) and yards per play (7.35) during the regular 2022 season. He coached 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt, the first Tennessee player ever to win the honor as the nation’s most outstanding receiver, and took the Tennessee offense from a No. 108 national ranking before his arrival to No. 7 in 2021 to No. 1 in 2022.

USF opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky before returning to Raymond James Stadium to face Florida A&M on Sept. 9 and Alabama on Sept. 16. The Bulls last non-conference game of 2023 will come Oct. 21 at UConn.

USF returns three primary starters offense from the 2022 season, four including senior offensive tackle Donovan Jennings (Tampa) who started four games in 2023 before a season-ending injury and brings a team-high 35 career starts into his final campaign. The Bulls return nine primary starters on defense from 2022, led by safety Matthew Hill (Lawrenceville, Ga.) who brings 17 career starts into his senior campaign. USF returns 22 players with starting experience, including quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark./7 starts in 2022 before a season-ending injury) and Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C./started the last two games of 2022).

