On the Women’s side tonight So. Carolina vs. Texas followed by Stanford and Louisville on ESPN.

No. 1 seed South Carolina (25-4) vs. No. 6 seed Texas (21-9), Hemisfair Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN

This game features two Associated Press All-America post players in South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (first team) and Texas’ Charli Collier (second team). Collier is regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. … Texas coach Vic Schaefer coached Mississippi State before this season and clashed with South Carolina often. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went 12-3 against Schaefer’s Mississippi State teams. … Texas is in a regional final for the first time since 2016 and seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2003.

No. 2 seed Louisville (26-3) vs. No. 1 seed Stanford (28-2), Alamo Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Stanford has made at least 13 3-point baskets in each of its three NCAA Tournament games. … This game features two AP All-Americans: Louisville’s Dana Evans (first team) and Stanford’s Kiana Williams (third team). Evans was named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. … Stanford is seeking its 14th Final Four berth and first since 2017. … Louisville is in the Elite Eight for the third straight time.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness