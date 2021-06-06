Oxford Regional: Nikhazy fans program-best 16, Ole Miss beats Florida St. 4-3. Seminoles faces Southern Miss today in an elimination game

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Doug Nikhazy tied a program record with 16 strikeouts and No. 12 overall seed Mississippi beat No. 3 regional seed Florida State 4-3 in the winners bracket game of the Oxford Regional on Saturday night.

Nikhazy (10-2) went seven innings, allowing four hits and three runs, two earned, and striking out every player in the Seminoles starting lineup at least once. He joined Robert Earl Siedell (1962), Jamey Price (1995) and Drew Pomeranz (2009) in the Ole Miss record book for strikeouts in a game.

Taylor Broadway struck out the side in the ninth and earned his 15th save of the season with two perfect innings of relief for the Rebels (43-19).

The Seminoles (31-23) and second-seeded Southern Miss will play in an elimination game on Sunday. Ole Miss can clinch the region Sunday night against the winner and will have a Monday rematch available if necessary.

Logan Lacey and Isaiah Perry hit home runs in Florida State’s three-run fifth inning. Davis Hare (1-2) picked up the loss for the Seminoles.

