People Have Suggestions To Fix The College Sports Industry

The goal is to limit college athletes’ earning power.

Two members of the House of Representatives want to regulate the college sports industry while the University of Colorado’s football coach Deion Sanders wants to see a salary cap slapped on college athletes. Whether it is Congress or a football coach, there is one motive for all of this. Limit the earning power of college athletes and theoretically level the playing field in the college sports industry whereby all college football teams or basketball teams can compete for high school athletes. Giving out a scholarship doesn’t cut it anymore, it’s all about money for the athletes when it comes to choosing a school.

Members of the House of Representatives have introduced the SCORE Act or the Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements Act. House members want to “protect the name, image, and likeness rights of student athletes to promote fair compensation with respect to intercollegiate athletics, and for other purposes.” In other words, limit the earning power of athletes who could get more money in certain areas of the country. The proposed bill includes the establishment of federal standards for NIL, regulations for agents representing college athletes, preventing universities from revoking scholarships due to injury or performance, mandating schools to provide specific levels of academic support and out-of-pocket healthcare coverage for ex-athletes up to three years after leaving school, maintaining that schools have a minimum of 16 varsity teams, and restrictions on using student fees for athletics. “I wish there was a cap,” Sanders said. “A top-of-the-line player this and if you’re not that type of player, you know you’re not gonna make that. That’s what the NFL does. There’s gotta be a salary cap on this stuff because this stuff is going crazy. Nobody knows where it’s gonna land or where it’s gonna end. There are so many different doors.” It is all about money.

