SEC Week 10 Watch Guide

By: Matthew Weatherby

The SEC is the premier conference in college football. Each week, there are enough games that people may not know what to watch. So I have ranked and broken the games down. The way my ranking system will work is based on how my roommate and I watch games on any given Saturday. We have 3 TVs that share one audio output, and they all vary in size. If it is a must watch game then it’s TV 1 material, a step down from that will be TV 2 still a good game we want to pay attention to just doesn’t have enough appeal to be on TV one, lastly we have TV 3 this game falls into one of two categories a close game that doesn’t have the same brand value as TV 1 or 2 or someone has a bet on the game. So, let’s get you ready for week 10 in the SEC

SPORTS TALK GEORGIA

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

TV 1 Games:

#9 Vanderbilt @ #20 Texas

Time: 12:00

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: Did Texas break through or survive last week in Starkville? I think your answer to that question should point you in the direction of this game. If they broke through, then they should roll a less talented Vanderbilt team. But if they just survived, then they just delayed the inevitable. I think they just survived last week; therefore, I’ve got Vandy in this one. While Diego Pavia does not deserve the Heisman, he does know how to win football games.

Prediction: Vanderbilt

#5 Georgia vs. Florida

Time: 3:30

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: Be careful, Georgia. The day after Halloween matchup should have Georgia fans feeling spooked. They play a Florida team that comes off the bye week without their former head coach, Billy Napier and what will be a new-ish offense. It could be a recipe for disaster for the Dawgs, given their defensive struggles this year, but Florida will be without leading receiver Vernell Brown and pass catcher Aidan Mizell, along with Caleb Banks on the defensive line. I think this’ll be closer than Georgia fans would like, but it’s a game the Dawgs have won all year. Georgia close.

Prediction: Georgia

#18 Oklahoma @ #14 Tennessee

Time: 7:30

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: What or who is Tennessee? I frankly don’t know. They’ve lost their two biggest games and beaten everyone else they’ve played, but not always convincingly. They get Oklahoma at home this week, a step up in competition and a chance to define their season, which waits on Saturday. For Oklahoma, this feels like something that has been coming since John Mateer got hurt. He hasn’t looked the same since the injury, and Neyland Stadium isn’t the ideal place for everything to click into place. I think Tennessee’s defense will win them this game.

Prediction: Tennessee

TV 2 Games:

Mississippi St @ Arkansas

Time: 4:00

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: Arkansas hasn’t won a conference game since October 26th of last year against Mississippi State. As for the Bulldogs, they haven’t won a conference game since against Arkansas in 2023. These two teams can seemingly only beat each other in conference play. So, this week, they are playing to end each of their respective conference losing streaks. For State fans, they better hope they get it this week because after this, they face Georgia, Missouri, and Ole Miss. But I don’t think they will. Taylen Green flashes yet again, and Arkansas breaks its streak.

Prediction: Arkansas

South Carolina @ #7 Ole Miss

Time: 7:00

Where to Watch: ESPN

Breakdown: This is the kind of game that cost Ole Miss a playoff spot last year. There were a couple of times where Ole Miss got sleepy in conference play and lost to Kentucky and Florida last year. How focused are they this time around with all of the outside noise and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country coming to town? They have to get LaNorris Sellers on the ground today, and I think it benefits them having this game at night and not a noon kick. This Ole Miss team is different from last year’s Ole Miss wins.

Prediction: Ole Miss

Kentucky @ Auburn

Time: 7:30

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: Kentucky has this talent to take teams that are much better than them and drag them into the mud, but they seemingly can only do that at home. Auburn is the better football team; they had some resiliency about them in that win at Arkansas last week, and they are at home. I don’t think Kentucky can move the ball on Auburn. The Tigers may not even need a touchdown to win this game.

Prediction: Auburn